10 Salman Khan funny movies that promise wholesome entertainment

Salman Khan is rightly one of the most celebrated stars in Bollywood. In his long illustrious career, he has charmed fans with a variety of roles. Though fans go gaga over his swag and demeanor, let’s not forget the Sikandar actor has also gave us belly laughs with his many memorable comedy films. Thus, we’ve curated a list of some of the Salman Khan funny movies that can be watched anytime. So sit back, relax, and indulge in these entertaining films!

10 Salman Khan funny movies that you can watch after a tiring day

1. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (2023)

Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Vijender Singh, Satish Kaushik, Aashif Sheikh, Bhumika Chawla IMDb Rating: 4.0/10

4.0/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 2023

2023 Where to watch: Zee 5

The latest Salman Khan comedy film was released last year titled, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. As the title suggests it was a family drama which has no logic, but it’s a no-brainer comedy with a blend of action, emotion, drama and romance, making it a must-watch for those seeking pure entertainment.

2. Ready (2011)

Salman Khan, Asin, Paresh Rawal, Mahesh Manjrekar, Manoj Pahwa, Manoj Joshi, Puneet Issar, Sharat Saxena, Akhilendra Mishra, Arya Babbar, Sudesh Lehri, Nikitin Dheer IMDb Rating: 4.9/10

4.9/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Release year: 2011

2011 Where to watch: Hotstar, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV

Speaking of Salman Khan funny movies, Anees Bazmee’s Ready surely deserves a special mention. Who can forget the catchy tunes of Dhinka Chika Dhinka Chika that became a sensation? The movie is packed with entertaining punches that will keep you engaged throughout. It's a perfect choice for a weekend watch that will help you forget all your worries.

3. Partner (2007)

Salman Khan, Govinda, Lara Dutta, Katrina Kaif, Rajpal Yadav, Dalip Tahil, Puneet Issar, Deepshikha Nagpal, Ali Asgar, Rajat Bedi, Shashi Kiran IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2007

2007 Where to watch: Jio Cinema and Zee 5

One of the most loved Salman Khan comedy movies, Partner surely needs no introduction. This romantic comedy drama follows the journey of Prem (played by Salman Khan) as he becomes a love guru to assist Bhaskar (played by Govinda) in finding his true love, Sonia (played by Katrina Kaif). The film's characters and humorous dialogues make it an entertaining experience that you wouldn't want to pass up.

4. Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya (2005)

Salman Khan, Sushmita Sen, Katrina Kaif, Sohail Khan, Arshad Warsi, Rajpal Yadav, Dolly Bindra, Arbaaz Khan, Shashi Kiran, Isha Koppikar, Vindu Dara Singh IMDb Rating: 5.6/10

5.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Comedy, Drama, Romance Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Salman Khan comedy prowess in Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya is surely on some other level. Filled with substance, the movie is packed with entertainment from start to finish. It's not a film that challenges your intellect, but rather one that allows you to unwind and have a good time after a busy day. David Dhawan's classic love triangle focuses on two women vying for the affection of one man.

5. No Entry (2005)

Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Lara Dutta, Celina Jaitly, Esha Deol, Boman Irani, Dinesh Hingoo IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical

Comedy, Drama, Musical Release year: 2005

2005 Where to watch: JioTV

The popularity of this Salman Khan comedy film can be ascertained from the fact that nearly 19 years after its release, it encouraged the makers to bring its sequel, No Entry 2. The OG film which has given fans ample laughter is another perfect watch on weekends. From hip-swinging music to slap-stick comedy, the film gives immense entertainment that you would want to relish from start to end.

6. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004)

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Amrish Puri, Rajpal Yadav, Satish Shah, Kader Khan, Upasana Singh, Amrita Arora IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

6.7/10 Movie Genre: Romance and Comedy

Romance and Comedy Release year: 2004

2004 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This is one of the most popular Salman Khan comedy movies that has become a beloved cult classic, telling the tale of two boys vying for the same girl with plenty of hilarious moments thanks to Khan and Kumar's fantastic chemistry. If you're feeling nostalgic, this movie is sure to take you on a trip down memory lane.

7. Andaz Apna Apna (1994)

Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Viju Khote, Tiku Talsania IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Romance

Action, Comedy, Romance Release year: 1994

1994 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play Movies & TV, Apple TV

Andza Apna Apna, considered as the ultimate cult classic in Bollywood, holds a special place in the hearts of fans. Among Salman Khan funny movies, this one stands out. The film revolves around two aimless dreamers, Amar and Prem, who go to great lengths to impress a wealthy heiress and achieve success. With its unforgettable characters and witty dialogues, Andza Apna Apna is a delightful watch for the whole family.

8. Biwi No. 1 (199)

Karisma Kapoor, Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Sushmita Sen, Tabu, Himani Shivpuri, Shashi Kiran IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

5.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama

Comedy, Drama Release year: 1999

1999 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar

The yesteryears’ comedy caper Biwi No. 1 is another masterpiece directed by David Dhawan. With the perfect ingredient of Salman Khan comedy, the comedy-caper touched upon the concept of extra-marital affairs in a light-hearted manner. From its immortal dialogues to stellar casting, the film has been aging like a fine wine.

9. Chal Mere Bhai (2000)

Sanjay Dutt, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Sushma Seth, Shakti Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Twinkle Khanna IMDb Rating: 4.7/10

4.7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy, Romance

Comedy, Romance Release year: 2000

2000 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

If you're a fan of classic David Dhawan style, make sure to include Salman Khan comedy film, Chal Mere Bhai, in your watch list. This romantic comedy tells the tale of two brothers who both fall for the same girl. However, when they discover the truth, one of the brothers sacrifices his love to bring the couple back together. While the plot may seem familiar, it's the brilliant screenplay that truly shines and keeps viewers hooked till the end.

10. Judwaa (1997)

Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Rambha, Kader Khan, Anupam Kher, Shakti Kapoor, Bindu Desai, Reema Lagoo, Satish Shah, Mukesh Rishi, Dalip Tahil, Tiku Talsania, Dinesh Hingoo IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Action, Comedy, Drama

Action, Comedy, Drama Release year: 1997

1997 Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Another Bollywood classic Judwaa is a Salman Khan double role movie that is a must-watch for sure. The story unravels around twin brothers who get separated at the time of birth but are reunited by fate to defeat a local gangster who wanted to ruin their family.

These are some of our hand-picked choices of Salman Khan funny movies that can be watched anytime. While we await the Bhaijaan of Bollywood going back to this genre again, do let us know your favorite one from the aforementioned movies in the comments section.

