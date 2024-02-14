Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known and loved for her ability to go above and beyond to serve fashion-forward fabulousness with her beyond-classy outfit choices. However, it’s her beyond-beautiful saree collection that always makes our hearts dance. Keeping up with this reputation, the beautiful actress recently chose to wear a gold and green-colored thoroughly embellished traditional saree that left us in awe of her innate fashion sense all the more.

So, what are we even holding out for? Let’s dive right in and take a closer look at the beautiful Nikamma actress, Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s beautiful gold and green colored saree that left onlookers gasping.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra looked all things awesome in a gorgeous green saree

Sukhee actress was recently spotted and snapped as she received the ‘Champions of Change 2023’ award by the Hon’ble Justice Gyan Sudha Misra in Mumbai, Maharashtra. For the auspicious occasion, Shilpa recently chose to wear a green-colored custom Kalamkari saree.

This piece was created by none other than the fashion maven, Nidhi Tambi Kejriwal. This beautiful chiffon and tissue silk saree was thoroughly laden with intricate golden-colored zari work. This delicate work ended up adding a layer of traditional allure to its beyond-spectacular ethnic aesthetic.

Meanwhile, the gorgeous Indian Police Force actress’ saree was also heavily embellished with shimmery sequin embellishments that made it all the more alluring. The saree gave an ode to the power of Indian traditional art with the creative Kalamkari that visibly accentuated the saree’s beauty as a whole.

Meanwhile, the Hungama 2 actress further chose to pair this classy saree with a subtle champagne gold-colored drape that visibly accentuated the overall appeal of the saree. This sleeveless blouse with a fitted silhouette hugged the diva’s curves while accentuating them. The piece’s high neckline also added a layer of modern elegance and sophistication to her oh-so-pretty outfit.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup were flawless

Furthermore, Shilpa Shetty Kundra chose to complete her gorgeous ethnic ensemble with classy gold-colored embellished sandals with a wedged heel. These ended up complementing the show-stopping outfit perfectly while adding a harmonious appeal to the diva’s overall outfit. Meanwhile, she also chose to add statement pieces from Apala by Sumit to accessorize her ensemble.

This included the Victorious Horse necklace which has intricately carved horses with a vintage gold finish and emerald pieces accentuating the same. She also added the matching Serpent Beauty bracelet with emeralds, a gold-finished Leaf bracelet, and a statement ring with beautiful art to add some much-needed bling to her gorgeous ensemble.

The diva also chose to leave her dark tresses open and styled them into a sleek and straight look with a side parting. This allowed for her hair to beautifully cascade down her back and shoulders while framing her face to sheer perfection. This ended up adding to the actress' overall aesthetic, as well.

And finally, let’s not forget to mention her breathtaking makeup look that visibly elevated her outfit. Her eyebrows were perfectly shaped with metallic brown eyeshadow and her black eyeliner added a touch of sass. Her mascara-laden voluminous lashes also added some much-needed drama. Her heavily blushed and highlighted cheeks also added to the look. However, her perfect nude-colored matte lipstick takes the crown for this one. We totally love the diva’s beautiful and traditional look. It’s quite visibly a literal slice of simply artistic heaven.

So, what did you think of Shilpa Shetty’s gorgeous saree? Would you like to wear something like this to an event or a party? Please go ahead and share your thoughts and opinions with us, through the comments section below.

