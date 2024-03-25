Shilpa Shetty shines brighter than moon in white as she attends Baba Siddiqui’s Iftaar party

Shilpa Shetty is an actress who wears multiple hats as an entrepreneur, fitness enthusiast, and fashion icon. If her fitness diaries motivate us to hit the gym, her fashion statements inspire our next outfit choices. Her wardrobe is a mix of ethnic wear, fusion wear, and Western wear, and whatever she wears becomes a trend on the fashion charts. Last night, Shilpa Shetty attended Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party, and her attire stood out as the most unique. As always, she added a personal touch to the ensemble, making it truly exceptional.

Shilpa Shetty proves that white is always right

No one can match Shilpa Shetty’s charm. Each of her wardrobe choices carries a unique style, and her appearance at the Iftar party was no different. Seeing Shilpa in her all-white outfit felt like the moon had descended to earth. It consisted of a thigh-length satin white kurta, and the satin fabric of the kurta automatically gave it a shine. But that’s not all; she added a bling factor with a rhinestone-embellished mesh top layered underneath her kurta. She matched her kurta with white flared palazzos.

Shilpa’s glam game was also on point with smokey eyes, coral lips and contoured cheeks blended with highlighter and blush. The perfect poker-straight hair locks screamed perfection and metallic heels were enough to seal the deal. In terms of accessories, stoned studded shoulder dusters, multiple rings, and a brown mini purse served as perfect eye candy.

Shilpa Shetty’s love for white

Shilpa Shetty has a long-standing relationship with white ensembles. She has previously had a stunning look in white saree as well. For an event, she picked a white saree from the shelves of the brand Qbik. Her flowy pre-stitched saree was worn with a handmade bralette that featured rust-colored, silver antique embroidery. Bralette's underwire element gave the ethnic look an instant boost.

Her accessories were as refined as a saree and included black silver bangles and drop diamond earrings. Her makeup game was quite strong as well and consisted of Kohl-rimmed eyes with a smokey touch. She also went for highlighted cheeks, glossy lip tints, and voluminous tresses styled in soft curls. Both of Shilpa Shetty’s white outfits would be excellent choices for your upcoming Eid celebrations or pre-wedding festivities.

