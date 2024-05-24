Shruti Haasan gives black a break; looks ethereal in cream saree with heavy traditional accessories

Shruti Haasan is a talented Pan-Asia actress and singer but apart from her acting prowess, she is widely recognized for her striking fashion choices, especially her affinity for black outfits. A quick scroll through her Instagram feed reveals her love for black, as she pulls the colour off with great style and confidence.

But quite frequently, Shruti surprises her fans by ditching her favourite colour and donning outfits in other shades. Occasionally, she steps out of her comfort zone and experiments with other colours. Recently, she posted pictures wearing a stunning cream-coloured saree. Let’s take a closer look at her ethnic fit.

Shruti Haasan’s cream-coloured saree

Have you ever seen something so exquisite that it looks from another era? That’s exactly how Shruti Haasan looked when she donned a cream colour saree from the brand Sacred Weaves and let us tell you why it is one the most beautiful sarees of the season.

First off, the cream colour of the saree looks so timeless. However, the small details are what really sets it apart. Exquisite golden flowers are woven throughout the saree. They can also be called zari floral booties and they give the saree an extremely glitzy look. The saree’s border comes next, it features more of the detailed floral motifs and is broad and golden. It enhances the sari's elegance like a frame. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

The pallu is not to be overlooked as the same golden design cascades down in an exquisite display of Indian weaving heritage, and it’s simply gorgeous. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs. 28,143.

The Saalar actress paired her saree with a similar cream-coloured half-sleeve blouse which harmonised seamlessly with the saree, creating a cohesive look. Shruti’s saree looks like an heirloom piece which you can pass on to your children and grandkids.

Shruti’s accessories and glam

Shruti Haasan’s accessories and glam are as charming as her saree itself. The actress picked a hefty necklace adorned with diamonds and emeralds which complemented the richness of the saree and also added a touch of opulence. She paired it with similar earrings and bangles. She opted for silver wedges for footwear.

In the makeup department, the Luck actress enhanced her natural beauty. She picked a tiny green bindi that added a traditional touch and also complemented the emerald accents in her accessories. She opted for a radiant base with blushed cheeks imparting a healthy glow while her neatly drawn brows framed her face with precision.

Her saree and accessories take the front stage, while the sheer elegance of her outfit is complemented by the sheer lipstick. Her features are enhanced by subtle contouring, which gives her face dimension without being overly dramatic. For her hair, the actress opted for a gently curly style with a middle part. Her hairdo added a touch of softness and femininity to her overall look.

Shruti Haasan has repeatedly shown her adoration for sarees, an obsession interwoven in her wardrobe choices. Be it a fancy red carpet affair or a simple photoshoot, she always manages to wear sarees in a chic manner, making us swoon over her.

Do let us know in the comments, how do you like Shruti’s latest look?

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri serves minimalism magic in white bardot top with comfortably stylish yellow pants