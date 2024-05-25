Shruti Haasan leaves house in hurry wearing towel on head; drops hilarious photo

Shruti Haasan, known for her glamorous fashion choices and brilliant performances on screen, is very active on social media. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress loves keeping her fans and well-wishers informed about what's happening in her life daily.

Whether it's ranting over the unpredictable weather, her hectic schedule, or chaotic situations in life, Shruti's Instagram account is so damn relatable. On a similar note, Ms Haasan shared a hilarious picture of herself this morning (May 25). Read the whole story to know more!

Shruti Haasan leaves the house in hurry, forgets about the towel on her head

The Salaar actress took to her official Instagram account to update her fans about a particularly chaotic episode from her life by dropping a funny picture of herself. Sharing the hilarious yet relatable picture, Shruti wrote, ''So chaotic I left my house with my towel on my head (laughing emojis)’’. Check her Instagram story below!

She looks so adorable, right?

Perhaps while leaving the house for some rehearsal, the actress was getting so late that she forgot to remove the towel on her head after a head wash. This is so relatable, especially to the ladies. Doesn't that remind you of one such chaotic day in your life? Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

What's next for Shruti Haasan?

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has two really exciting projects in the pipeline. The first one is Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth. Other than that, the actor will also be seen in Shaneil Deo's Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh.

Advertisement

Recently, the actress spoke about her excitement to work on the film. Reacting to a question on what is special about Dacoit, Shruti said, "It's so special, I don't even know where to begin and I am so excited for this and for all of you to see it. Love the team, love everyone and I am just super, super, super, super stoked''.

ALSO READ: What did Salaar actor Prithviraj Sukumaran say about working with Mohanlal?