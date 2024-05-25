Shruti Haasan leaves house in hurry wearing towel on head; drops hilarious photo
The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress shared an extremely funny picture on her Instagram story this morning that all girls can relate to. Read to know more!
Shruti Haasan, known for her glamorous fashion choices and brilliant performances on screen, is very active on social media. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress loves keeping her fans and well-wishers informed about what's happening in her life daily.
Whether it's ranting over the unpredictable weather, her hectic schedule, or chaotic situations in life, Shruti's Instagram account is so damn relatable. On a similar note, Ms Haasan shared a hilarious picture of herself this morning (May 25). Read the whole story to know more!
Shruti Haasan leaves the house in hurry, forgets about the towel on her head
The Salaar actress took to her official Instagram account to update her fans about a particularly chaotic episode from her life by dropping a funny picture of herself. Sharing the hilarious yet relatable picture, Shruti wrote, ''So chaotic I left my house with my towel on my head (laughing emojis)’’. Check her Instagram story below!
She looks so adorable, right?
Perhaps while leaving the house for some rehearsal, the actress was getting so late that she forgot to remove the towel on her head after a head wash. This is so relatable, especially to the ladies. Doesn't that remind you of one such chaotic day in your life?
What's next for Shruti Haasan?
Meanwhile, on the work front, Shruti Haasan has two really exciting projects in the pipeline. The first one is Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie alongside the legendary actor Rajinikanth. Other than that, the actor will also be seen in Shaneil Deo's Dacoit alongside Adivi Sesh.
Recently, the actress spoke about her excitement to work on the film. Reacting to a question on what is special about Dacoit, Shruti said, "It's so special, I don't even know where to begin and I am so excited for this and for all of you to see it. Love the team, love everyone and I am just super, super, super, super stoked''.
