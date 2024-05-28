Fahadh Faasil to Samantha: 5 South actors who openly discussed their health battles in public

Fahadh Faasil, who is currently riding high off the success of Jithu Madhavan's Aavesham, made a crucial revelation about his personal life at a recent public appearance. The Pushpa actor did not shy away from talking about being diagnosed with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) at 41.

His disclosure about his mental health can have a positive impact on raising awareness and improving people's understanding of individuals with different abilities.

The Pushpa 2 actor said, “I inquired whether it's easy to cure ADHD. I was told, that if diagnosed in childhood, it is possible. I asked whether it could be cured if diagnosed at 41. That's when I was clinically diagnosed with ADHD.”

However, this is not the first time that an actor has openly talked about their health issues in public. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Rana Daggubati, all of them have shared their journeys of struggle and recovery with their fans.

Celebs who have opened up about their health issues

1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu's diagnosis of Myositis

The first on the list has to be Samantha Ruth Prabhu who revealed her diagnosis of Myositis, an autoimmune condition that affects the muscles. Taking to her official Instagram account, Samantha posted a picture of herself as she sat on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

Sharing about her health condition, she wrote, ''Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."

Following her diagnosis, the Yashoda actress took a break from her work to prioritize her health. Since then, Samantha has been dedicated and focused on raising awareness about the disease on various platforms.

2. Shruti Haasan's struggle with PCOS

Known for her bold looks and captivating onscreen presence, Shruti Haasan revealed dealing with PCOS and endometriosis in 2022. The Saalar actress shared a video of herself working out at the gym and spoke about her battle with her health conditions in detail.

For those who are unaware, PCOS is a very common hormonal disorder found in women of reproductive age, while endometriosis is a disorder in which tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus grows outside the uterus causing extreme pain. The Ramaiya Vastavaiya actress has also been very transparent about dealing with anxiety and seeking therapy.

Talking along the same lines some years ago, Shruti said, ''I was in therapy when I was younger but it was completely different. But in the second round, I realized I need to address this to live a better life for myself. I didn’t talk about it when I was going through it, but only when I started seeing the benefits of it and the changes that came into my life. I felt like sharing that feeling, experience''.

3. Rana Daggubati’s multiple health struggles

Known best as the vicious Bhallaladeva in the Prabhas starrer Baahubali, Rana Daggubati is also an actor who has always embraced opportunities to create awareness by sharing about the health issues that he has faced.

After several speculations about the actor having undergone a kidney transplant, Rana, during a throwback interaction with Samantha, opened up about his health struggles, heart complications, and his diagnosis of kidney failure.

Not only that, but the Kaadan actor shocked everyone when in 2016, he revealed that he is blind in his right eye, and his left eye is a transplanted one.

He said, “The one you see is someone else’s eye which was donated to me after his death. If I close my left eye, I can see no one."

4. Yami Gautam opens up about skin condition

Known for being a poster girl for glowing skin, Yami Gautam hit the headlines when she discussed embracing her skin condition called Keratosis-Pilaris and letting go of her fear and insecurities.

Sharing pictures on her Instagram, she wrote, ''I recently shot for some images and just when they were about to go in for post-production (a common procedure) to conceal my skin-condition called Keratosis- Pilaris, I thought, ‘Hey Yami, why don’t you embrace this fact and accept it enough to be OKAY with it. Just let it be,”.

Disclaimer: If you are experiencing any form of mental or physical discomfort, do not hesitate and delay in seeking help from a qualified professional. Prioritize your well-being and reach out to a doctor, therapist, counselor, or mental health professional for support.

