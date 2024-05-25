It's the third week of May, and Bollywood's leading actresses have taken over and transformed every street into a dazzling runway this week.

These divas took center stage in flowing maxi dresses reminiscent of fiery sunsets, playful sarees that served ethnic elegance, statement-worthy gowns that exuded confidence, and more.

In fact, most of these pieces were so fashion-forward that they deserved a standing ovation. To say that we’re awestruck wouldn’t be an understatement!

Why don’t we dive right in and take a detailed glance at the best looks served by Bollywood’s leading divas this week?

7 best looks served by Bollywood actresses this week:

Deepika Padukone in a yellow maxi dress:

The Fighter actress made quite an incomparable splash with her pregnancy fashion and glow this week. She wore a beautiful sleeveless yellow maxi dress that was just gorgeous. Deepika Padukone's outfit featured wide straps with an alluring square-shaped and plunging neckline that added a layer of sultriness while allowing her to flaunt her baby bump gracefully. The maxi dress had an ankle-length silhouette with a pleated look and a short bodice that looked amazing.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s black-and-white gown:

The Heeramandi actress made her much-awaited return to the Cannes 2024 red carpet, this week. For the same, she wore a regal and resplendent black-and-white gown that totally rendered us speechless. Her classy, sculptured monochromatic gown, custom-made by Gaurav Gupta, served us old Hollywood glamor, giving us modern-day Audrey Hepburn vibes. Aditi Rao Hydari’s gown had a fitted velvet silhouette with a dramatically draped and exaggerated white overskirt attached to the waist, and we loved it.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a black glossy gown:

The Love Again actress made quite an incomparably hot appearance at a star-studded event this week. Her classy outfit featured a statement-worthy black Giorgio Armani gown, which was spectacular. The piece featured a unique peplum bodice with shimmery accents all over it, giving it a sense of modern allure. Priyanka Chopra’s alluring gown also had a plunging sweetheart neckline extended to her waist, adding a hint of drama and hotness to her look. The mermaid-shaped skirt also created a striking silhouette.

Preity Zinta in a pretty embellished white gown:

The Kal Ho Na Ho actress also made her grand comeback to the Cannes Film Festival 2024 red carpet this week. Her first look in a shimmery white gown was undoubtedly one of the best of the year. Preity Zinta looked like an angel in the floor-length ensemble, featuring intricate beads, sequins, pearls, and even crystal work. This enchanting piece, created by Vivienna Lorikeet, also had bow-detailed sleeves, delicate pearl droplets at the hemline, and a graceful train that beautifully trailed behind the actress.

Janhvi Kapoor in a red and white striped saree:

The Dhadak actress made yet another unexpected fresh ethnic fashion statement this week, continuing her method dressing streak to promote her upcoming movie with Rajkummar Rao, Mr And Mrs Mahi. Janhvi Kapoor wore a classy and vibrant red and white striped saree that was inspired by the iconography of the game of cricket. The drape also had embroidered wickets and ball-shaped scallops that slayed. The accompanying cricket-ball-shaped bag was also just all things incomparable.

Shruti Haasan in cream-colored saree:

It’s very rare to see the Saalar actress ditching her usual goth-inspired head-to-toe black looks, but this week was undoubtedly different. Shruti Haasan wore an exceptional cream saree that looked supremely timeless. Shruti Haasan’s ethnic and elegant work of art had delicate golden zari flowers woven throughout the drape that elevated the amazing look with a glitzy border. Even the exquisite display of Indian weaving heritage on the pallu was simply gorgeous.

Ananya Panday in head-to-toe black look:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress also lands on this list because of the show-stopping head-to-toe black look that she served this week. Her ensemble featured black stretch slim-fit trousers with a unique front cut-out design and dramatically flared bottoms. These were paired with a matching strapless cropped corset that hugged Ananya Panday’s enviable curves in all the right places. She also layered her outfit with a black oversized jacket that also looked fabulous.

So, it’s quite safe to say that Bollywood's leading ladies will continue to push the boundaries of the fashion world with stunning and unexpectedly fresh picks. This way, they will redefine style with their unique flair. From rocking bold colors and dramatic silhouettes to embracing unconventional styles, these actresses always inspire us to step outside our comfort zones and experiment with our own looks.

Which one of this week’s top looks is your absolute favorite? Please share your thoughts with us, in the comments section below.

