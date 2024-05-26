Tovino Thomas, Parvathy, Shruti Haasan REACT to Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light's historical Grand Prix award win at Cannes 2024

Payal Kapadia's Indo-French movie All We Imagine as Light made history at the 77th Cannes Film Festival by becoming the first Indian movie to win the prestigious Grand Prix award at Cannes. This movie stars two talented Malayalam actresses, Divya Prabha and Kani Kusruti as leads, who made headlines with their graceful dancing on the Cannes red carpet which went viral on social media.

After the big achievement, Malayalam film stars Tovino Thomas, Parvathy Thiruvothu, and Jayasurya took to Instagram to congratulate their colleagues and express their pride and joy.

Shruti Haasan also showed her support and solidarity by celebrating the incredible women who have brought such glory to Indian cinema.

South Indian celebs celebrate Payal Kapadia, Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha’s win

Taking to Instagram, Tovino Thomas wrote, "Whoa! What a fantastic accomplishment for Indian film! Take a bow! Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine As Light' won the Grand Prix at the Cannes Film Festival".

Kathanar actor Jayasurya shared the pictures of the award winners with the caption: "A New Light to Indian Cinema."

Parvathy Thiruvothu, who had worked with Divya Prabha in 2017 Malayalam movie Take Off took it to her Instagram and shared her emotions writing, " Winners!!!! Grand Prix Award at @festivaldecannes !!! They brought it home! #payalkapadia @divya_prabha__ @kantari_kanmani @hridhuharoon Can’t stop crying!!! What a moment!"

Salaar actress Shruti Haasan also congratulated the crew of the film through her Instagram story. She wrote, "This.Is.AMAZING. Congratulations to these incredible women! paving the way, holding the door open hopefully and showing everyone how it's done, love it.”

Where are the women of Malayalam Cinema?

Just a few days ago, Bangalore Days director Anjali Menon asked a controversial question, "Where are the women in Malayalam cinema?" She pointed out that recent Malayalam blockbusters like Manjummel Boys, Aavesham, and Bramayugam did not have any important female characters.

However, actors like Kani Kusruti and Divya Prabha have now shown exactly where they belong - on the global stage, bringing pride to Malayalam cinema at Cannes.

All We Imagine as Light is an Indo-French movie set in Mumbai that revolves around the lives of two Malayali nurses who go on a transformative journey to a beach town where they find refuge for their dreams and aspirations.

This movie made history as the first Indian film to compete at the Cannes Film Festival in 30 years and achieved a new milestone by winning the Grand Prix for the first time.

