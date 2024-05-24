Shruti Haasan is widely recognized as one of the most stylish icons in the entertainment world. Her impeccable fashion sense, particularly her fondness for black outfits, distinguishes her from others. With her unique style and self-assurance, she effortlessly carries off the color, exuding a gothic vibe that is truly remarkable. Through her comfortable and elegant looks, she not only inspires but also represents the modern generation.

Keeping up with this reputation, she wore a stylish black-and-white look earlier today, and we loved her chic fit. So, why don’t we zoom right in and have a detailed glance at the Salaar actress to get inspired by Shruti Haasan’s unique and sassy goth-friendly sense of style?

Shruti Haasan served gothic vibes in a black-and-white midi dress:

The Gabbar Is Back actress is known for her unique sense of style, and she knows just how to turn heads with her statement-worthy and fashionable picks. Her recent monochromatic ensemble made a case for her fashion supremacy, and it featured an Enya embroidered jersey-mix dress black, worth Rs. 9,050, from Monsoon London. This pretty piece, which was designed in lightweight cotton fabric with detailed floral embroidery across the neck, sleeves, and hem, looked all things elegant.

The combination of boho chic and summer-ready vibes in this outfit resulted in a stunning work of art. No one can pull off this stellar look quite like the mesmerizing actress. The oversized sleeves and alluring V-shaped neckline of the calf-length dress looked absolutely incredible. The tiered skirt with its high-waisted and form-fitting design was also unmatched. To complete the ensemble, she added a silver vintage jeweled belt that made a statement.

This helped accentuate the Luck star’s curves, making us fall head-over-heels in love with her oh-so-enviable and well-toned frame. She completed her ensemble with black ankle-length leather boots that not only complemented the modern ensemble but also exuded a Gen-Z-approved vibe. These elegant boots tied the whole look together, creating a harmonious appeal.

Shruti Haasan’s accessories and glam game was also on fleek:

Shruti’s accessories were just as amazing as the dress itself, she picked a hefty and vintage-looking silver cross necklace along with matching rings and a sleek bracelet. These unique picks complemented the gothic vibe of her outfit, and we’re taking notes.

Shruti opted for a soft makeup look that enhanced her innate beauty. She applied a radiant foundation and a hint of eyeshadow, giving her cheeks a rosy glow and finishing off with a moisturizing lip gloss. Her makeup perfectly complemented her gorgeous appearance.

For her hair, Haasan went for a stylish half-up and half-down style with flicks from both sides, framing her face. This effortlessly elegant hairstyle, with a middle parting, was elevated with a matching black bow, adding a touch of coquette core aesthetic to her outfit.

What did you think of Shruti Haasan’s black-and-white look? Comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

