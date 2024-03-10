Bollywood’s leading ladies are renowned for their impeccable fashion sense. Most of these divas effortlessly rock both ethnic and Western ensembles. This is especially true for the stylish and sassy cargo pants outfits that these divas have been slaying recently, making us fall for these comfortable and classy pants, yet again. So, if you’re wondering what to wear with cargo pants, we have the answers you’re looking for.

So, why don’t we delve into the fabulous western wear wardrobes of Bollywood actresses like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Tamannaah Bhatia, and others to take a closer look at their cute outfits with cargo pants?

8 best cargo pants outfits worn by Bollywood’s leading ladies

Ananya Panday:

The Dream Girl 2 actress recently wore black baggy cargo pants with convenient pockets on both sides. These high-waisted pants had a harem pants-like silhouette which made her outfit comfortable.

Ananya paired the outfit with a sleeveless gray corset with sleek straps and a body-hugging silhouette, black boots, and gold statement accessories to complete the outfit. The cargo pants outfit looks amazing on the diva.

Tamannaah Bhatia:

The Jailer actress went above and beyond to serve sass in ankle-length camo-printed cargo pants with a straight fit. The pants had two classy pockets on the front side of each leg, making it look simply chic.

Advertisement

Tamannaah further paired these pants with a body-hugging white cropped corset top with sleek spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline that really looked super hot on her.

Deepika Padukone:

The Fighter actress dazzled in cool blue denim cargo jeans with a wide-legged silhouette and a washed-off color. They also had pockets on the side, making the piece look super stylish and comfortable beyond comparison.

Deepika paired this with a short white camisole with sleek straps and an alluring neckline. She further layered it with a long blue denim jacket and added a sling bag to complete her outfit.

Karisma Kapoor:

The Murder Mubarak actress wore super chic dark blue ankle-length denim cargo pants recently. They had a baggy silhouette with a pocket on each side. They were also gathered at the edge, nailing the cargo pants style.

Karisma went casual with this outfit as she decided to pair it with a sleeveless white top that had a high sophisticated neckline, which was tucked into the pants. She completed the outfit with sneakers, giving the outfit a sporty edge.

Alia Bhatt:

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress carried classy black cargo pants with a straight silhouette and pockets on both sides and they looked beyond fantastic.

Alia further paired these ankle-length cargo pants with a matching oversized shirt that had a crisp collar and a V-shaped neckline. She also rolled up her sleeves, making her outfit look super cool.

Kriti Sanon:

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress recently turned heads in cool pastel green cargo pants with a wide-legged silhouette. The floral-printed pants looked fabulous on her.

Kriti further paired the pants with a matching off-the-shoulder strapless form-fitting corset with a deep and plunging structured neckline and super hot cut-outs on the side. We love this baggy cargo pants outfit!

Disha Patani:

The Welcome to the Jungle actress recently wore cool dark blue ankle-length denim cargo pants with a wide-legged silhouette that looked classy, cool, and comfortable.

Disha further paired these jeans with a contrasting white strapless laced-up corset with tie-up details at the back. This sexy corset proves that the diva knows how to rock alternate fashion.

Advertisement

Kiara Advani:

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress looked elegantly blissful in classy white ankle-length denim cargo pants with pockets on the side and rolled-up edges, which gave her ensemble a rather casual edge.

Kiara paired the pants with a matching cropped top that had broad straps, a zip in the middle of her chest, and an alluring square-shaped neckline. She added some color to her outfit with orange heels, and we loved it.

So, have you learned how to style cargo pants? Which one of these cargo pants outfit ideas is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Miss World 2024: Kriti Sanon looks like a green mermaid in Fouad Sarkis’ gown with statement accessories