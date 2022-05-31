15 Best waterproof kajals that will maximize the beauty of your eyes

Let your eyes do the talking with the best waterproof kajals. Eyes are sensitive and require special attention especially when you wish to engage in an intensive makeup session. If you wish to define your eyes, achieve dramatic or gothic eyes, then a kajal is the most important eye makeup product that you must pay heed to. Today, you have a chance to add one of the best kajals to your kitty and redefine the beauty of your eyes.

Our top picks of waterproof kajals

1. Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal- Buy Now

2. Maybelline New York Girl's Gotta Go Out Eye Makeup Kit- Buy Now

3. Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kohl Kajal- Buy Now

4. Faces Canada UltimePro HD Deep Black One Stroke Kajal- Buy Now

5. L'Oreal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza Eyeliner And L'Oreal Paris Kajal Magique- Buy Now

6. Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal- Buy Now

7. Himalaya Pure Expression Kajal- Buy Now

8. SUGAR Cosmetics Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal- Buy Now

9. Revlon One-Stroke Defining Eyeliner Kajal- Buy Now

10. Lotus Herbals Makeup Ecostay Kajal- Buy Now

In this article

1. Eye makeup essentials

2. 15 Best Waterproof kajals

Waterproof kajals are the need of the hour as women are always on your toes and are left with minimum time in hands to get ready. Kajal is one such makeup product without which no look is complete. Today we have come up with the top 15 waterproof kajals that will help you in maintaining your look of the day seamlessly.

Before bringing home the best kajals make sure you snatch a glimpse of the worth splurging eye makeup essentials.

These eye makeup essentials will help you to ace a bold eye makeup look. Waterproof kajals will severe you with maximum intensity just the way you like. Seek the help of mascara, eyeliners, eyeshadow palettes and complete your look with the best waterproof kajal in hand.

Wish to accentuate the beauty of your eyes? Here is the list of the best waterproof kajals that will help you take your boring look up a notch. Just one stroke of kajal is enough to magnify your eyes and amp up your natural beauty.

1. Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal

This Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal comes with Lakmé 9 to 5 Impact Eye Liner. The kajal is long lasting, waterproof and smudge proof. It has a matte finish that lasts upto 22 hours. Along with the intense blanck kajal, the eye liner is also blackest of the black that will definitely accentuate the beauty of your eyes.

Why pick Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal?

This Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal enhances your simple look to a more stylish avatar. Both the products accentuate the beauty of your eyes with minimal efforts. The long lasting waterproof kajal will give your eyes bold and an intense look throughout the day. The eyeliner and kajal are the two must have eye makeup essentials that will help you beat your day and night looks like a true fashionista.

Price: Rs. 460

Deal: Rs. 440

Buy Now

2. Maybelline New York Girl's Gotta Go Out Eye Makeup Kit

This Maybelline New York Girl's Gotta Go Out Eye Makeup Kit contains Colossal waterproof mascara, Colossal kajal, Colossal bold liner and NYC cotton mask. These eye essentials will define your eyes better and help your eyes pop out. The waterproof eyeliner, kajal and mascara lasts up to 24 hours and is easy to apply and remove

Why pick Maybelline New York Girl's Gotta Go Out Eye Makeup Kit?

The bold and intense black kajal is infused with the goodness of aloe vera, Vitamin C and E. It stays up to 24 hours and doesn't smudge. These eye makeup products ensure bold, dramatic and expressive eyes.

Price: Rs. 828

Deal: Rs. 659

Buy Now

3. Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kohl Kajal

This Kohl kajal is a 100 percent vegan kajal that can also be used as eyeliner. With this waterproof and long lasting kajal in your kitty, you can let your eyes do the talking. Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kohl Kajal does not cause any eye irritation to sensitive eyes.

Why pick Plum NaturStudio All-Day-Wear Kohl Kajal?

This kajal has a gel like formula that is formulated with Vitamin E. Hydrogenated castor oil that is highly hydrating and nourishing offers the necessary healing properties that your eyes need. The blend of natural ingredients will help you with a smooth and flawless kajal stroke. It is vegan, paraben and cruelty free waterproof kajal that is also suitable for lens wearers.

Price: Rs. 495

Deal: Rs. 446

Buy Now

4. Faces Canada UltimePro HD Deep Black One Stroke Kajal

With high content of pigments, this kajal is one of the most long lasting kajal that is waterproof, sweat proof and light in weight. This kajal lasts upto 10 hours on the waterline and does not smudge. Just one effortless glide and your kajal’s black matte finish will take your charm to the next level.

Why pick Faces Canada UltimePro HD Deep Black One Stroke Kajal?

This water proof kajal has a high colour pay off. It is transfer resistant and non-irritating. The intense bold strokes that you play with will stay on your eyes for upto 12 hours. It has a creamy texture and comes with a formula that is enriched with antioxidants. This kajal nourishes not only the waterline but also under eye skin and eyelids.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 594

Buy Now

5. L'Oreal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza Eyeliner And L'Oreal Paris Kajal Magique

These two eye makeup products are tear and sweat resistant. They are smudge proof for upto 14 hours and non transferable. The mineral pigments and ingredients like Vitamin E, cocoa butter, olive oil esters and Vitamin C help you with an intense black colour. These ingredients nourish your eyes and keep irritants at bay.

Why pick L'Oreal Paris Super Liner Gel Intenza Eyeliner And L'Oreal Paris Kajal Magique?

The kajal is extremely gentle on the eyes and ideal for lens wearers. The smooth and texture of the eye makeup products ensure a fuss free application process that lasts longer on your eyes keeping them well nourished.

Price: Rs. 1,249

Deal: Rs. 946

Buy Now

6. Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal

This Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal is an ayurvedic kajal that is deeply saturated with natural pigments. It has a creamy and non-drying texture that glides easily on your waterline and eyelids. This kajal has multiple properties that soothe your eyes and relieve eye strain.

Why pick Forest Essentials Cobalt Blue Gulaab Khaas Kajal?

This ayurvedic kajal comes in four distinctive colours to suit your personality. The creamy and intense colour pay off cools your eyes and keeps them clear and bright. It is crafted using traditional skin benefiting formulas that cause no side effects.

Price: Rs. 775

Buy Now

7. Himalaya Pure Expression Kajal

This kajal comes with a 100 percent natural black colour. It is crafted with the help of botanical ingredients that cause no harm to your eyes. The waterproof and smudgeproof formula of this kajal will keep your eyes well defined for hours. It has a fine tip for precise application.

Why pick Himalaya Pure Expression Kajal?

This kajal contains no synthetic colours. It is paraben and mineral oil free so that your eyes stay bright and well nourished throughout the day. This waterproof kajal is suitable for lens wearers as well as those who have sensitive eyes.

Price: Rs. 510

Deal: Rs. 509

Buy Now

8. SUGAR Cosmetics Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal

This SUGAR Cosmetics Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal follows a waterproof formula that is much needed if you are always on the go. The easy twist up pencil ensures your eye game is elevated to the next level. This kajal delivers pigment-rich, high-impact colour that will fill your eyes with all the definition and drama you have ever known.

Why pick SUGAR Cosmetics Kohl Of Honour Intense Kajal?

This kajal is transfer resistant and has a breakthrough formula. It stays for 12 hours straight so that you don’t require frequent touch ups. The staying power of this kajal is quite good if left untouched.

Price: Rs. 498

Deal: Rs. 448

Buy Now

9. Revlon One-Stroke Defining Eyeliner Kajal

This eyeliner kajal has an intense and even colour pay off. It is a wax based kajal that is free from mineral oil. This kajal is enriched with aloe vera and Vitamin E that protects the delicate skin along your lash line. The dark color adds drama and definition to dull and tired eyes, instantly transforming your look.

Why pick Revlon One-Stroke Defining Eyeliner Kajal?

This kajal has an advanced formula that is suitable for application on the inner and outer rim of the eye. In addition, this kajal also has an angular pointed tip that makes it easier for perfect definition of your eyes.

Price: Rs. 710

Deal: Rs. 448

Buy Now

10. Lotus Herbals Make up Ecosaty Kajal

This kajal has a velvety soft texture that serves you with an excellent colour pay off. It is smudge proof, waterproof kajal that lasts up to 10 hours. This kajal does not contain any animal derived ingredients and thus makes it a must have waterproof kajal to use on a daily basis.

Why pick Lotus Herbals Make up Ecosaty Kajal?

If you wish to create subtle or bold eye makeup looks, this kajal will be your eye’s best companion. This jackal will help you create a bold look that compliments your OOTD.

Price: Rs. 690

Deal: Rs. 630

Buy Now

11. Kiro All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner

Kiro All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner is a smudge proof and transfer proof eye kajal that is vegan and paraben free. It is long lasting and delivers 7 long hours as a kajal and up to 10 whole hours as an eyeliner.

Why pick Kiro All-Day Comfort Kajal Liner?

This kajal is made up from jojoba seed oil and argan oil. It is also filled with Vitamin E and C that hydrates, prevents inflammation and keeps your skin looking healthy.

Price: Rs. 800

Deal: Rs. 720

Buy Now

12. House of Makeup Waterproof Black Kajal

This pack of two contains a 24 hours long stay intense kohl pencil that has a noir shade. It also comes with an Oh My Black waterproof and smudge-free black kajal. Both of these are sulphate, cruelty and paraben free.

Why pick House of Makeup Waterproof Black Kajal?

One easy-peasy stroke of these wonder sticks and you are all set for the day. The matte texture stays for a longer time on your eyes. The products define your eyes in just one stroke and fill in the missing charisma of your eyes.

Price: Rs. 698

Deal: Rs. 598

Buy Now

13. Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal Just Brown

This kajal has a velty and soft texture that offers an intense and excellent pay off. It is waterproof and non-transferable. The kajal comes with a built in smudger to decode the intensity of your look.

Why pick Colorbar Just Smoky Kajal Just Brown?

The matte effect of the kajal keeps your eye makeup clean and smudge free. It is a multipurpose pencil that can be used as kajal, eyeliner as well as an eyeshadow.

Price: Rs. 675

Deal: Rs. 607

Buy Now

14. Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kohl Pencil

This long stay kohl pencil is formulated with castor oil and chamomile. Castor oil improves the stability of tears and prevents eye infection whereas chamomile soothes the eyes with its anti-inflammatory properties. This kajal is smudge proof, waterproof and stays for 11 hours straight.

Why pick Mamaearth Charcoal Black Long Stay Kohl Pencil?

This kajal has no harmful chemicals or toxins. It is one such kajal that uses only natural ingredients and still manages to amp up your eye’s natural beauty.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 423

Buy Now

15. Oriflame Sweden The ONE Colour Waterproof Unlimited Kajal

This waterproof kajal has a gorgeous matte finish that easily glides on your eyes and waterline. It has an ultimate black colour that allows you to create bold and intense eye makeup looks.

Why pick Oriflame Sweden The ONE Colour Waterproof Unlimited Kajal?

Bid adieu to smudges after bringing home this waterproof kajal. It not only accentuates your eyes but adds more charm to the natural beauty of your eyes.

Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 415

Buy Now

Waterproof kajals have become a necessity. Women are constantly on their toes and worry about your skincare regime and makeup. In order to ditch frequent touch ups, you need to be minimalistic. When it comes to makeup, waterproof kajal and lipstick are more than enough to transform your drab look to fab. The intense colour pay offs and dramatic look ask for a smudge proof, sweat proof, water resistant and skin friendly formula. With the best waterproof kajals in hands, what else do you need to elevate your eye’s natural beauty?

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Recommended Articles:

15 Best foundations for combination skin

Best makeup brands in India

Skin toner? Check out the top 16 skin toners

7 Best dermaplaning tools

HD Makeup Vs Airbrush Makeup

Bridal makeup kit essentials for a subtle Alia Bhatt inspired radiant look

Best moisturiser for combination skin to buy in 2022

Also Read: 15 Best face serums you should buy this season