4 Common problems everyone struggles with a new relationship

For most couples, the first few months of a relationship are a breeze. Every day, there is something new to learn about your partner, and romance is at its peak. This wonderful stage of life has the potential to be the best days of your relationship. The real challenge begins when you have to work hard to keep that spark alive and fall in love with your partner after discovering a few reasons to dislike him or her. Don't be alarmed if you encounter any difficulties or reservations! Everyone has felt this way at some point in their lives. It all comes down to getting to know your partner and allowing that person to understand your requirements.

Here are 4 early problems that couples face in their initial phase of relationship.

1. Setting boundaries with exes

Boundary issues with ex-partners can arise at various points in a relationship, especially in this day and age with social media and everything. Setting guidelines early and upfront is the best way to approach this. Transparency is essential, so don't give your current partner the impression that you're hiding something or sneaking around.

2. Different approaches to spending money and savings

Money is one of the most common reasons couples’ fights, so don't be surprised if it becomes a go-to argument once you're an established couple and have to deal with bills, rent, and other major financial decisions. A childhood of financial scarcity and indebtedness can cause a person to become overly frugal and determined to save as much as possible. When partnered with someone who had a financially secure childhood, conflict can arise.

3. Introducing your partner in your friend circle

Incorporating your new partner into your long-term friend group can be difficult because you want to remain a loyal friend who doesn't bail on plans to be with bae, but you also want to ensure your new partner has a good time with your friends. Some people are an acquired taste, and trying too hard usually backfires. These things take time, and it's up to you and your friends to figure out your own dynamic. They are not action figures; you have no control over them.

4. When to say ‘I LOVE YOU’

This is yet another struggle for which there is no perfect solution. Just make sure that when you say you love someone, you truly mean it. Never, ever, ever say it back just to be polite. And don't say it first because it seems like the natural next step. Declare those words when you truly believe them in your heart.

To make a relationship work, you must put in consistent effort, dedication, devotion, and, of course, love. Those who are determined to hold each other's hands in every circumstance will be able to keep their boat afloat.

