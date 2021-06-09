Flirty vs Friendly: Find out the difference between the two

Are they simply being friendly or are they flirting with you? Read on to know the difference between the two to be sure of their intentions.

There are times when you feel that a person has a soft corner for you just because they are being nice to you. Most of the times, this can be true. But sometimes, it can be the case that the person is just being friendly and warm and is not necessarily in love with you! At such times, it is easy to get confused and mix up their intentions.

There is a very fine line between being friendly and flirty and it is thus, very easy to get the two mixed up. So we have for you a detailed comparison between being flirty and friendly, to help you not get confused in the future!

1. Flirty: When a person is flirting with you, they might make prolonged eye contact with you. They will look deep into your eyes and will stare at you till you become slightly self-conscious.

Friendly: If they are simply being friendly, they will look at you equal amounts of time as they look at others. They do this just to make you feel included and to show their friendliness and warmth.

2. Flirty: The easiest way to know if they are flirting with you is to trust your instinct. If you two are alone and you get a particular vibe from them, then they are probably are interested in you and in a flirtatious mood.

Friendly: There can be times when you do sense a certain tension in the air, but once you talk to them, you simply feel relaxed and at ease. If they are simply being friendly, then no matter how much you overthink, you will always get a ‘buddy’ kind of vibe from them.

3. Flirty: When someone is interested in you, they will ask you all sorts of questions to know more about you. From your love life to your likes and dislikes, they will do their best to know you inside out.

Friendly: If they are just being a good friend, they will ask you general and basic questions to show their curiosity. They will ask you questions that aren’t too personal and will do so only to know you more and develop a friendship with you.

Also Read: 4 Signs your partner is feigning their love for you

Share your comment ×