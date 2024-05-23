When the Rock Admitted He Didn’t Like John Cena in Real Life During Their Historic Feud

The rivalry between The Rock and John Cena is still remembered as one of the most iconic feuds in WWE history. With over 3 million pay-per-view (PPV) buys and three WrestleManias (27, 28, and 29) built around their clashes, their feud ranks among the most lucrative in wrestling history. However, it’s not uncommon in wrestling to see reality blend with drama from time to time.

That said, the rivalry between the two megastars was not entirely scripted, as they both harbored real animosity toward each other at one point. In fact, The Rock openly expressed his dislike for John Cena in a throwback clip from WWE Rivals.

The Rock once blurred the lines between reality and kayfabe with his scathing remark on John Cena

The seeds of this epic showdown were sown way ahead of their 2011 clash. In 2008, John Cena shocked wrestling fans by impugning The Rock’s dedication to the wrestling business. He went on a radio show to accuse The Rock of using wrestling as a stepping stone to Hollywood. In addition, the 16-time World Champion even criticized The Rock for not turning up to major WWE events.

Fast forward to 2011, The Rock made his triumphant return to WWE. Without hesitation, The Rock took aim at John Cena in his first promo. Let’s not forget that The Great One’s dig at Cena was in response to the latter’s comments on The Rock’s loyalty towards WWE. The promo set the stage for their rivalry, ultimately leading to their WrestleMania match. It should also be noted that The Rock took umbrage to John Cena calling him out for writing promo notes on his wrist in an unscripted promo.

In a vintage clip from WWE Rivals, The Rock is seen expressing his hate for John Cena with a passion. He said, “On a personal level, I just don’t like you”. Furthermore, The Rock added insult to injury stating, “You will always be a little boy who will go down in history as The Rock’s b****”.

While management struggled to get the duo on the same page, their mutual dislike was simply too strong. Ultimately, The Rock and John Cena delivered barnburner matches at two consecutive WrestleManias, 28 and 29. The duo later ironed out their differences and hugged it out in real life.

The Rock and John Cena came full circle at WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40 saw the end of an era. Cody Rhodes finally did the unthinkable by quelling Roman Reigns’ indomitable World Title reign. Although Roman Reigns had The Rock’s backing, John Cena came out in support of Cody Rhodes.

The Rock and Cena would go on to have a full-circle moment in the middle of the ring before the latter found himself at the receiving end of a Rock Bottom. The fact that WWE recreated this moment leaves this thought lingering in every wrestling fan’s mind: Will we ever see The Rock vs. John Cena compete in one more match?

With The Brahma Bull in the top management, nothing seems impossible. We will have to wait and see if a third clash between the duo materializes.