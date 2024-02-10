Drew McIntyre Reacts to WrestleMania 40 Kickoff Press Conference Fight Between The Rock and Cody Rhodes; Find Out

Things got heated up at the WrestleMania 40 Kickoff press conference on February 8, when Cody Rhodes not only pitched himself as a Championship candidate, against Roman Reigns, but also launched a scathing attack on The Rock and Reigns’ Samoan family history.

That led to The Rock literally slapping Rhodes, which even involved Seth Rollins, Triple H, and other people on the stage. The Rock later confronted Triple H, to ‘fix’ Cody Rhodes for speaking against his family, otherwise, “he will do it”.

Now, former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre, has jumped into the chaos and has backed Rhodes for going after Roman Reigns, at the main event of WrestleMania 40 to win the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

No, that’s not because McIntyre loves Cody Rhodes (which he may), he wants Cody to go after Reigns, so that he can go after Seth Rollins, to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

What has Drew McIntyre said about the fight?

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), McIntyre appreciated Cody Rhodes for showing some “balls” and making the “right call” to go after Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

In the last Monday Night RAW also, McIntyre pleaded with Cody Rhodes to pick Roman Reigns, so that Drew could go after Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship.

“Why don’t we talk about that press conference then? Rock Roman Cody, was Seth there? I can’t remember. No, no, he was there. Before I get to Seth, and I will get to Seth, let’s talk about Cody. Well done! You finally found your balls and made the right call, good for you. It just took some McIntyre truth bombs and me beating your ass on Monday for playing games with everybody, but you go and finish that story, kid. Congratulations,” McIntyre said.

‘The Scottish Psychopath’ then talked about how Seth Rollins made a mockery of himself and the ‘World Heavyweight Championship’ by standing there as a clown. He said that Rollins is not the kind of leader he thinks he is, and McIntyre himself would never let anyone mock the title and his locker room.

“Now, our World Heavyweight Champion (Seth Rollins). He came out on the stage, danced, said a whole bunch of nothing, and then stood by the side as the others talked down to him, talked down about the title, talked down about our locker room. The man’s not the leader you think he is. I would never let anyone, not Cody, not The Rock, and certainly not Roman talk about my title in that way. Have some pride, mate. Take attention,” McIntyre quipped.

RAW Needs a Change

McIntyre towards the end, said that the RAW brand now needs a change and he sees himself as the next World Heavyweight Champion, instead of Seth Rollins.

“It’s clear now more than ever, Raw needs a change. It’s clear Seth isn’t up to the job mentally, as well as physically, now. Pat McAfee even called Seth the bloody forgotten name and all of this at the start of the presser. Come on, lad. People have forgotten his name because he’s allowed it. He’s played the clown and he’s been overshadowed. Enough is enough and it’s time for a change,”. At WrestleMania, Drew McIntyre: World Heavyweight Champion,” he said.

McIntyre had a fantabulous run in 2020, when he won the Royal Rumble and went on to beat Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36. However, that was in an empty arena, as the novel coronavirus lockdowns had forced the cancellation of crowd’s attendance at WrestleMania 36.

Nevertheless, it seems McIntyre is on his way to becoming the WWE Champion, and this time in front of thousands of people.

