Flashback Friday: When Gisele Bündchen REVEALED Meeting Tom Brady for First Time and ‘Falling in Love Right Away’

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were one of the most lovable global couples some years back until they considered divorce. Since then, the Brazilian fashion model has been dating her jiu-jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente. But before meeting Valente and all of their divorce problems, there was a time when the couple was madly in love.

During that time, Gisele once revealed how she met Tom Brady and how fast she fell in love with the man. In October 2018, Bündchen revealed her first date with Brady and other never-before-revealed secrets of their romance and marriage on the Jimmy Fallon Show.

Gisele Bündchen Met Tom Brady as Her ‘Third Blind Date’

On the Jimmy Fallon show, the famous comedian asked Gisele Bündchen, “Where did you and Tom meet?” Then it was Gisele telling about their first meeting and how she fell in love with the Seven-Time Super Bowl MVP “right away.”

Bündchen replied, “We actually had a blind date. It was a funny story because, for some reason, everybody thought they needed to find me a boyfriend, so it was my third blind date. The other two were dinners, and I was stuck there for an hour and a half, thinking, ‘When can I get out? Where’s my food?’”

Advertisement

Then came Brady, who was so “sweet” that she just fell for him right away. She continued, “The third blind date was actually Tom, and I was like, ‘That’s it. I’m not going on any more blind dates. Let’s meet for a drink,’” she said. “Because you know, a drink can take three minutes or two hours.”

She then added, “You know, when I saw those kind eyes, I literally fell in love, like, right away. I was like, ‘What?’ He was just, you know how sweet he is.”

One date led to numerous more dates, and the stars finally got married. They are now parents of two children, Vivienne and Benjamin. However, they separated in October 2022 owing to personal issues. As previously mentioned, Bündchen is currently dating Joaquim Valente, while Tom Brady is rumored to be dating Irina Shayk.

ALSO READ: What’s the Most Romantic Thing That Tom Brady Did for Gisele Bündchen? Throwback to Brazilian Model’s MAJOR REVEAL