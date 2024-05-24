Gisele Bundchen Gets Over Her Hurt From Tom Brady Due to Jiu-Jitsu Boyfriend

Just months after finalizing her divorce from Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen appears to have firmly moved on with her new boyfriend, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.

According to insider reports, Valente has been a source of comfort and support for the former supermodel as she navigates the aftermath of the controversial jokes aimed at her during Brady's highly publicized Netflix roast.

Tom Brady Roast jokes strike a nerve with Gisele Bundchen

While the roast was meant to poke fun at the NFL legend in good spirits, several comedians crossed a line by taking personal jabs at Bundchen's relationship with Valente and her marriage to Brady.

Comedian Kevin Hart delivered one of the most scathing remarks, quipping, "You know who else f**ked their coach? Gisele, she f**ked her karate coach. Tom, how did you not see this coming? Eight karate classes a day?"

An anonymous source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that "Gisele was upset and hurt by some of the jokes about her, her relationship with Joaquim, and her marriage to Tom during the roast." The insider added that the jokes seemed to strike a raw nerve with the Brazilian beauty.

A supportive presence of Joaquim Valente

However, Valente has been Bundchen's rock through this whole time, providing her with a supportive shoulder to lean on.

The source shared, "Joaquim has been there for Gisele, and they have a nice, supportive relationship. Gisele is still taking things one day at a time and is protective of herself and her well-being, and, more importantly, her kids' well-being."

The insider emphasized that through this transition, Bundchen's prime focus has been safeguarding her mental health and creating a stable environment for her children with Brady - Benjamin, and Vivian.

"She is trying to be thoughtful when navigating next steps and is continuing to appreciate the loving relationship in front of her," the source stated.

With Valente's caring presence, it appears the supermodel has embraced this new chapter wholeheartedly, leaving the media gossip surrounding her divorce in the rearview mirror.

Looking back at Gisele Bundchen's dating history

While Bundchen has found happiness with Valente, her romantic life before Brady was equally high-profile and linked to some of Hollywood's most eligible bachelors.

Leonardo DiCaprio (1999-2005) - Gisele's longest relationship pre-Brady was her 6-year romance with Leonardo DiCaprio in the early 2000s. Their split inspired her to seek therapy and adopt a healthier lifestyle.

Josh Hartnett (2006)- Weeks after Hartnett's breakup with Scarlett Johansson, he was spotted kissing Bundchen in NYC, with an eyewitness recounting, "They were all over each other."

Scott Barnhill (1999)- One of Gisele's early public boyfriends, model Scott Barnhill, previously shaded Brady over a tense encounter where the quarterback boasted about his earnings.

As Bundchen moves forward in her life with Valente's support, it seems the supermodel has fully embraced her post-Brady life, moving forward with grace amid the media spectacle surrounding their divorce.

