'GSP All Day': Khabib Nurmagomedov RESPONDS to Georges St-Pierre's CLAIMS of Beating Him in Hypothetical Fight

Russian fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov is one of the most recognized contenders in the UFC. With a record of 29 wins and no losses, the undefeated former champion has fought resilient fighters during his tenure.

Following his retirement, Nurmagomedov's fans yearned for more. Since then, many fighters have expressed their belief in beating The Eagle. Although it is impossible for fans to witness another bout, fans, and fighters have their predictions regarding hypothetical fights.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Responds to Georges St-Pierre’s Claim of Beating the Russian Contender

Veteran UFC contender Georges St-Pierre appeared as a guest in the podcast Pound 4 Pound with Kamaru & Henry, hosted by Former Welterweight Champion Kamaru Usman and Former Double Champion Henry Cejudo.

GSP spoke on his life after retirement, his pick on the greatest fighter of all time, and his training camps. However, the segment that intrigued fans was his claims of emerging victorious in a hypothetical bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The 42-year-old former fighter revealed his capabilities to take the Russian fighter down. While acknowledging Nurmagomedov’s attributes in the octagon, GSP claimed his confidence in emerging victorious against a conceptual fight between the two.

Upon witnessing Georges St-Pierre’s claims of winning against Khabib Nurmagomedov, The Eagle responded to these accusations. Although fans expected a disputatious back-and-forth, the Russian contender offered quite a contradictory statement.

On Instagram, Khabib Nurmagomedov wrote, “I learn from this guy a lot. Even hear he talk about me is so interesting. GSP all day.” The Eagle, who is well-known for being a fan of St-Pierre, expressed his gratitude.

Even though this fight would possibly never come to fruition, fans still make predictions about this fantasy match-up.

Judging by their previous interactions, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Georges St-Pierre seem well-acquainted. Both fighters have also shown respect for each other on multiple occasions.

Head Coach Javier Mendez Shuts Down Claims of Islam Makhachev Being More Dangerous Than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Former heavyweight contender Daniel Cormier claimed Islam Makhachev to be more of a threat in the octagon than veteran fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov. DC asserted Makhachev to be a superior striker than The Eagle.

Although he believed both Russian contenders to possess similar skills, the former heavyweight contender believed Islam Makhachev to be more dangerous than Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following this claim, a swarm of Nurmagomedov fans disagreed with Cormier. Among such fans, The Eagle’s former head coach, Javier Mendez, was one of them. The former kickboxing world champion provided a statement contrasting to Daniel’s.

In a recent interview, Mendez said about Islam Makhachev: “He’s more skilled in multiple areas.” He continued, “Khabib is the most dangerous, in my opinion.” The head coach respectfully declined Cormier’s statements.

“Nobody is more dangerous, in my opinion, in the world than Khabib,” stated Javier Mendez. Having trained Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, the former champion revealed the 32-year-old to be more proficient than The Eagle.

However, his stance regarding the fighter who is more of a threat in the octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov definitively rose on top.

