ICC U19 World Cup 2024 Final: Will India Get Their Revenge on Australia? Date, Time, Schedule, Livestream, Predictions and More

The U19 World Cup is all set to conclude on February 11, with India and the Aussies taking on each other in the finale clash. It’s time for Team India to take their revenge against the Aussies as they are going to face them in yet another World Cup Final.

Led by Uday Saharan, Team India’s campaign at the U19 World Cup has been pretty successful so far as they have not yet lost a single match in the tournament. With a 100% victory rate so far, India will be looking forward to lifting the cup by passing the last hurdle after beating the Boys In Yellow in the finals, scheduled for Sunday, the details for which are provided below.

India U19 vs Australia U19 Final Details

When will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final take place?

The semi-final between India U19 and Australia U19 will take place on Sunday, February 11.

Where is the India U19 vs Australia U19 final happening?

The much-anticipated clash will be taking place at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium, South Africa.

Where is the India U19 vs Australia U19 final going to be telecasted?

For those, who cannot watch the match live from the ground, Star Sports India will be telecasting the high-profile clash.

When will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final start?

The final battle will begin at 1:30 pm IST on Sunday.

Where will the India U19 vs Australia U19 final be streamed in India?

Disney+ Hotstar will be streaming the final battle between India and Australia for the ones who prefer to watch the match online.

Predicted playing XI

India U19- Adarsh Singh, Priyanshu Moliya, Rudra Patel, Sachin Dhas, Uday Saharan (C), Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Aravelly Rao (WK), Innesh Mahajan (WK), Aradhya Shukla, Dhanush Gowda, Murugan Abhishek, Naman Tiwari, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey.

Australia U19- Harjas Singh, Harry Dixon, Hugh Weibgen (C), Ollie Peake, Sam Konstas, Aidan O’ Connor, Tom Campbell, Lachlan Aitken (WK), Ryan Hicks (WK), Callum Vidler, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Rafael Macmillan, Tom Straker.

India U19 in the World Cup

India's U19 World Cup campaign got off to a huge start with a victory over Bangladesh, who were unable to meet the goal set by the Indian batsmen and lost by 84 runs. The team went on to win two straight games against Ireland and the USA, respectively, which helped them secure victory in every game in the group stage and emerge as table toppers in the group.

The team came in full force and started the Super Six phase with a 214-run triumph over New Zealand. The Boys in Blue then defeated Nepal by 132 runs thanks to yet another outstanding performance.

Contesting against South Africa in the semi-final, India won the toss and decided to send the hosts to bat first. Presented with a target of 245, Team India was able to chase it down with 7 balls remaining and secured their seat in the final.

Australia U19 in the World Cup

Australia have been equally ruthless in the entire tournament as they too have not yet been defeated in the tournament (except against West Indies, which was abandoned). The U19 Australian team would be looking forward to recreating their International team’s heroics, who presented a stunning performance to clinch the ICC World Cup 2023.

Meanwhile, meeting again in yet another World Cup Final, India, and Australia will try to make this one memorable too by putting up a great show for the viewers. While India will be trying its best to make sure that history doesn’t repeat itself and the result of this outcome is different, Australia, on the other hand, will try that the result turns out in their favor this time too.

