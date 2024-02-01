LA Lakers Injury Report: Will Lebron James and Anthony Davis Play Against Boston Celtics Tonight?

The Los Angeles Lakers have released their injury report ahead of Friday night's clash against the Boston Celtics.

It's raising some eyebrows.

Superstar LeBron James, dealing with left ankle peroneal tendinopathy, is currently listed as questionable for the matchup.

Despite nursing this injury, James has shown resilience on the court in recent games.

On January 21, facing Portland (POR), he played for 31 minutes, scoring 28 points with 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, and contributing to a significant +28 point differential.

In the subsequent game on January 25 against Chicago (CHI), he played 36 minutes, scoring 25 points, securing 4 rebounds, and recording 12 assists. The Lakers won with a +14-point differential.

LeBron's performance peaked on January 27 against Golden State (GSW), where he played 48 minutes, amassing 36 points, 20 rebounds, and 12 assists. Despite his outstanding efforts, the Lakers lost with a -6 point differential.

The following games against Houston (HOU) on January 29 and Atlanta (ATL) on January 30 saw LeBron contributing significantly, with notable stats in points, rebounds, and assists. However, the Lakers faced defeats with -11 and +4 point differentials, respectively.

Another significant contributor, Anthony Davis, is also listed as questionable due to a double whammy of health issues. Davis is dealing with bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, a condition affecting both Achilles tendons, as well as a left hip spasm.

Advertisement

The latter became a more pressing concern as Davis missed the Lakers' last game against the Atlanta Hawks due to aggravation of his hip. This absence raises uncertainties about his availability for the upcoming clash against the Boston Celtics.

Injury Woes Extend Beyond LeBron James

In addition to James and Davis, the Lakers' injury report includes sidelined players as well. Cam Reddish is dealing with a right ankle sprain, while Gabe Vincent recovering from left knee surgery. Both Reddish and Vincent remain out of action as they work towards full recovery from their respective injuries.

The Lakers' ability to field a competitive lineup against the Celtics is in question, given the star power sidelined and the uncertainty surrounding the health of key players like LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

ALSO READ: NBA Trade Rumors: Amid Dejounte Murray Interest, Lakers Also Reportedly Have Eyes on Nets Trio

Lakers' Season Performance Overview:

In the Western Conference, the defending champions find themselves in the ninth position with a 24-25 record, indicating a challenging season.

The team has played 49 games, securing 24 wins and facing 25 losses, resulting in a win percentage of .490. The Lakers are currently 10.5 games behind the leading team.

Breaking down their performance, the Lakers have won 18 games and lost 16 in the conference, with a 6-4 record in their division.

At home, they boast a strong record of 17 wins and 8 losses, but on the road, the struggles are evident with 7 wins and 17 losses.

The team has participated in two overtime games, winning one. In their last 10 games, the Lakers hold a 5-5 record, currently on a two-game losing streak.

ALSO READ: LA Lakers trade deal with Hawks for Dejounte Murray termed ‘unrealistic’ for THIS reason: Report

Celtics' Dominance in the Eastern Conference:

On the other side of the court, the Boston Celtics are enjoying a stellar season. With a commanding record of 37 wins and 11 losses, they lead the Eastern Conference with a winning percentage of .771, showing their dominance.

In conference play, they've won 25 games and lost just 6, highlighting their supremacy in the East.

Advertisement

Within their division, the Celtics boast an impressive 11-1 record. Home court has been a fortress for them with a 22-2 record, and their away performance is commendable at 15-9.

The Celtics have won both overtime games they've played. In their last 10 games, they secured 8 victories and are currently on a positive streak with two consecutive wins.

ALSO READ: LeBron James and Anthony Davis compared to Tom Brady and Ray Lewis after Lakers win inaugural NBA Cup