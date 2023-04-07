Save the date for the upcoming sale of the newly launched OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2

In the arena of newly launched smartphones and TWS, our eyes are set on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and the Nord Buds 2. After using the smartphone for almost a week now, it is safe to say that OnePlus has managed to retain the signature features at a much more affordable price point. Here’s a breakdown of the latest device by the tech giant.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers a seamless user experience in every aspect

Lightning-fast charging has to be the main talking point of the device. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G comes with the 67 SUPERVOOC fast charging that charges up your phone from 0% to 80% in just 30 minutes! Powered by the SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G gets a superior boost. With better battery health, no heating issues, and ease of use, the phone does pack a punch.

Next comes the camera. Like most of its predecessors and signature smartphones, the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G boasts the best camera system in the house! Curated for professional-like shots, low-light pictures, more precision, and less noise, the mighty 108 MP rear camera does a fantastic job of redefining photography! Unlike most budget smartphones, the camera of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G definitely takes things a notch higher. On top of that, a 9-in-1 binning and the 3X Lossless Zoom feature make for clearer, sharper, and high-resolution shots with some jaw-dropping picture clarity.

The most important feature, which is the performance of the smartphone remains another big stand-out. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has got the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and an expandable 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. And the Oxygen OS 13.1 and an upgraded GPA Game Frame stabilizer amplify the gaming experience on the device.

Binging experience and streaming HD content is a breeze on the new Nord phone. A practically stunning design featuring a whopping 6.72 inches screen size remains the most eye-catching trait. Our verdict is that the Nord CE 3 Lite is definitely a powerhouse, modern, and trendy.

Striking features of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2

Merging excellence with ace style, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are the ideal audio partner for life! Featuring the Pure Beats delivered by BassWaveTM Enhancement, a 12.4mm extra-large Driver Unit, and a futuristic back cavity of bass tuning, the Nord Buds 2 are a catch. Whether you are attending a work call or listening to your fav tunes, the Nord Buds 2 offers crystal-clear audio with reduced background noise. And advanced Audio Coding makes the audio quality consistent and clear. The Buds have an excellent battery life, a sleek design, and personalized skin, and swift pairing.

OnePlus is also offering some never-heard-before deals on its newly launched products. Starting April 11th, customers purchasing a OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite will be eligible for a free OnePlus Nord Buds CE worth INR 2299. From 12th-15th April, customers can buy the OnePlus Nord Watch at a discount of INR 1000. And from April 16th-30th, a discount of INR 500 can be availed on the OnePlus Nord Watch.

The offers will be available on devices purchased from websites like OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores, authorized stores and select partner stores, and OnePlus Store App.

So get ready to avail the best of these attractive deals and offers on the OnePlus app and websites.