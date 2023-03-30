All-new OnePlus Nord products are launching soon in India and here are all the deets

If there’s ever been a tagline that translates our love for the latest gadgets, it has to be ‘Never Settle’. Always on the lookout for something more interesting, more exciting, and quirky, we are thrilled to know that OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G and OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are launching in India next week. After the OnePlus flagship event which introduced us to the OnePlus 11 and the OnePlus 11R, OnePlus is all set to roll out the launch event for its Nord products.

Capturing the love for new hues is the cool new Pastel Lime color and a chic Chromatic Gray in which the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be available. And judging by the sneak peek, it is safe to say that the color is already turning heads!

What to expect from the latest Nord CE 3 Lite 5G?

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will be engineered with the 67 SUPERVOOC fast charging that could charge up your phone to 80% in just 30 minutes! The SUPERVOOC Endurance Edition charging (only in the OnePlus flagship phones) has been adapted to give a superior boost to the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G model. That means improvised battery health, no heating issues, and longevity of charging can be expected.

The camera of the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G has been upgraded for picture-perfect shots that also include low-light pictures with less noise and more sharpness. The phone will have a powerful 108 MP rear camera along with a 9-in-1 binning for more defined and high-resolution images. From capturing minute detailings to extraordinary clarity, the 3X Lossless Zoom will let you zoom in with utmost precision and won't let you down.

The smartphone houses the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Gaming optimizations powered by the Oxygen OS 13.1 and an upgraded GPA Game Frame stabilizer are also expected to amplify the gaming experience on the Nord CE 3 Lite.

The latest Nord phone also comes with an eye-catching and practical design with a screen size of about 6.72 inches that allows more room for watching your fav shows and playing games. It will be interesting to watch if the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will live up to its predecessors and pack a punch in an affordable price range.

Can we expect a more immersive audio experience from the OnePlus Nord Buds 2?

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are sleek, compact, and as powerful as the other audio devices by OnePlus. The earbuds feature a larger audio driver unit, 12.4mm to be exact, so far for improved bass quality and enhanced audio stiffness for bolder and crystal-clear audio. And the powerful BassWave algorithm of the audio device will transport you to a new world together! The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are available in two color options - black and white. The enhanced AI ANC and an affordable price could be major selling points for the Nord Buds 2.

Date and time of the OnePlus Nora launch event