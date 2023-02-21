From terrific Hasselblad portrait mode to life-like videos, here’s how the OnePlus 11 5G amped up its features

The next in this Trio is an impeccable 48-MP lens with a 1/2" sensor size. Expect higher resolution images, automatically placed focus on the subject, and stark clear results. And on top of that, the wider 115° ample enables capturing images in a single shot instead of multiple frames. Talk about the widest wider-angle lens accentuated with HDR and macro photography capabilities, right?

It’s time for celebration for shutterbugs because the OnePlus 11 5G takes photography to next level! Presenting the Troika of Cameras! Featuring the superb 50-MP camera with an impressive 1/1.56" sensor size and large ƒ/1.8 aperture, the camera setup has elevated by leaps and bounds. Making room for more light intake to produce flawless results, the main camera captures professional shots even in dimly lit situations! Could we ask for more? No, duh!

Turn into a Shutterbag wizard

Retaining its iconic Hasselblad feature as the top-most feature of its camera, the OnePlus 11 5G has amped up the portrait photography mode like never before! Stunning DSLR-like results with autofocus enabled, bokeh effects, and much more, the portrait mode is a technical sorcery of the best kind!

Tired of adding depth manually or light effects? Forget the woes because the Hasselblad feature already underpins it automatically to your photos! Taking standard portraits to another level, the Hasselblad camera fitted with XCD 30mm and 65mm lenses empowers you to be a photo wizard! No caps!

Unveiling Next-level Imaging

There is no better partnership than the OnePlus 11 5G and Hasselblad. The reason being the lens of the phone combined with the Natural Color Calibration redefines mobile photography by incorporating natural colors to make every shot life-like. Furthermore, the OnePlus 11 5G comes with a wider spectral analysis of light that smartly corrects any color bias caused by surrounding light.

Get your own Masters in Photography

OnePlus and Hasselblad have brought the three most endearing photography modes that can turn everyone into a pro photographer! Switch to the Serenity mode for portrait shoots and achieve the perfect sharpness and depth in your pictures. For cultural photography, the recommended mode is Radiance. Whether you are shooting in dim or bright lights, this mode ensures the right color effects are included. And for landscape shoots, swear by the Emerald mode and get the perfect brilliance and exposure without any hassles.

HDR Videos for the win

Designed to support AI Highlight Video Mode, the OnePlus 11 5G lets you capture flawless HDR videos in dim-light or unevenly-lit scenarios. Light is no more a hindrance as this particular video mode enhances every minute detail- from brightness to contrast- and delivers amazing visuals that are a treat to the eyes! We also love how evenly the contrast between foreground, subject, and background is balanced.

Make your masterstroke photography move with the enhanced and signature Hasselblad features in the latest OnePlus 11 5G and let us know what you feel about it!