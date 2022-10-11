Unleash your inner ‘pro’ photographer with the OnePlus smartphones this festive season
Get ready to capture the best of Diwali on the ultra-wide cameras of your fave smartphones.
‘Tis that time of the season again, when the cities are brightly lit up and our mailboxes are full of great offers and deals. The season of love and light is right around the corner and I cannot keep calm! Firstly, because I cannot wait to get dressed up and get some kickass pictures clicked, and secondly, to shop my heart away! It is a no-brainer that brands put their most sought-after products on sale during Diwali and I would be a fool to not grab these deals while they are still there. Speaking of which, my favourite tech brand, OnePlus has got some awesome surprises in their kitty! It’s time to wishlist.
For the shutterbugs, the festive season just got better. Ask why? Because OnePlus has announced unbelievable offers on its prime edition of smartphones this year. Featuring the OnePlus 10 Pro’s second-generation Hasselblad Camera and the Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colours, the OnePlus 10R Prime Edition is all set to go on sale this festive season. And that’s not all, the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T, and other devices will also be available at discounts. Get ready to capture the best of Diwali on the ultra-wide cameras of your fave smartphones.
Big Offers on the Best-selling OnePlus Flagship Smartphones to Look out for
- On the best-selling OnePlus 10 Pro, customers can avail of a discount of INR 5000, and a discount of INR 2000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue editions.
- Amazon subscribers can avail of an instant discount of up to INR 3000 and an additional cashback of INR 500 (payment via Amazon Pay) on the purchase OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition via SBI credit cards on Amazon.in.
- Get an additional exchange offer of INR 3000 on Prime Blue edition in exchange for your old Android or iOS smartphones on Amazon.in.
- Avail up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card transactions during your purchase of the OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition.
- Further, avail up to 9 months and 6 months No Cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, as well as the OnePlus 10T via ICICI bank card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus experience stores and offline partner stores.
- Users can avail of up to 12 months No Cost EMI on the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, OnePlus 10T 5G, and OnePlus 9 series via Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Finance transactions on OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores from 1st October 2022 to 31st October 2022.
Best Offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, One Plus 10T, OnePlus 10R, and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition for Credit and Debit Card Holders
- Users can get an instant discount of INR 6000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro and a discount of INR 3000 on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and INR 5,000 on the OnePlus 10T via ICICI Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions.
- Users can get an instant INR 6000 off on the OnePlus 10 Pro, INR 3000 off on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and INR 5,000 off on the OnePlus 10T through Axis Bank Debit and Credit Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores and other offline partner stores.
- Apart from that, users can get up to 9 months and 6 months no cost EMI respectively on ICICI bank card transactions on the purchase of the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, as well as the OnePlus 10T on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus experience stores and offline partner stores.
- On the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, as well as the OnePlus 10T, you can avail of up to 9 months and 6 months No Cost EMI respectively on Axis Bank card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.
Exchange Offers to Look out for
OnePlus and iOS users can exchange their older smartphones to avail of an additional exchange offer of INR 10,000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, INR 3000 on the OnePlus 10R 5G, and INR 5000 on the OnePlus 10T 5G on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, and OnePlus Experience Stores and partner stores.
Additional Offers for Amazon Subscribers
- Amazon users can get a discount of INR 6000 on the OnePlus 10 Pro; an INR 3000 discount on the OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10R Prime Blue Edition, and INR 5000 off on the OnePlus 10T on Amazon.in.
- Users can purchase the OnePlus 10 Series with up to 9 months No Cost EMI on Axis Bank Card transactions on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, Amazon.in, OnePlus Experience Stores and offline partner stores.
What are you waiting for? Go ahead and make this festive season a time to remember with tech gadgets that are worth every penny!
*Terms and conditions apply
Disclaimer: This article is a paid partnership.