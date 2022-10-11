Unleash your inner ‘pro’ photographer with the OnePlus smartphones this festive season

‘Tis that time of the season again, when the cities are brightly lit up and our mailboxes are full of great offers and deals. The season of love and light is right around the corner and I cannot keep calm! Firstly, because I cannot wait to get dressed up and get some kickass pictures clicked, and secondly, to shop my heart away! It is a no-brainer that brands put their most sought-after products on sale during Diwali and I would be a fool to not grab these deals while they are still there. Speaking of which, my favourite tech brand, OnePlus has got some awesome surprises in their kitty! It’s time to wishlist.

For the shutterbugs, the festive season just got better. Ask why? Because OnePlus has announced unbelievable offers on its prime edition of smartphones this year. Featuring the OnePlus 10 Pro’s second-generation Hasselblad Camera and the Billion Color Solution that allows Natural Color Calibration with Hasselblad to be applied to over one billion colours, the OnePlus 10R Prime Edition is all set to go on sale this festive season. And that’s not all, the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T, and other devices will also be available at discounts. Get ready to capture the best of Diwali on the ultra-wide cameras of your fave smartphones.