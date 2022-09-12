OnePlus’ latest ad campaign ‘Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.’ with Shahid & Mira Kapoor shares a new outlook

In the ad, Shahid is seen trying to convince Mira to unplug while she is glued to the TV screen. He makes a subtle pass at how Mira should finally switch off her OnePlus TV U1S and take some time away from the digital screen. Mira yet again surprises him by smoothly switching off the OnePlus TV U1S with just a voice command and voila, the couple is back at spending their family together!

Bollywood celebrity couple Shahid and Mira Kapoor seem to be making the most of festive occasions at her home, fully surrounded by the latest technologies and smart gadgets in the latest ad film launched by OnePlus. While Mira is immersed in the digital experience with her OnePlus Buds Pro, OnePlus Tv, and OnePlus 10 Pro all in place, we cannot help but notice the sheer comfort and pleasure that Mira is extracting out of her favorite devices. On the other hand, her husband, Shahid Kapoor is trying to make a point that she has completely missed because hey, when you have so many smart functions to enjoy on your new television set, how could you spare time for other things, right?

As amazed as we are at this bitter-sweet moment between Shahid and Mira, we are equally surprised at the array of features OnePlus has unveiled for its consumers. Be it the brand’s smart functions such as the Google Voice Assistant feature, seamless IoT connectivity with other OnePlus products such as OnePlus Buds, OnePlus smartphones, or the smart volume control feature, OnePlus has aced at it all! Along with unraveling the smart features of the OnePlus TV U1S, the unique ad film also urges its consumers to bond with their near and dear ones by disconnecting from the digital world, in a touching yet unconventional manner.

Commenting on the campaign, Ishita Grover, Director - Marketing Communications, OnePlus India said, “At OnePlus India, our community is at the heart of all our efforts. As a brand, we are always invested towards delivering the best for our community. While we are excited to deliver the best of smart TV technology which offers unparalleled connected ecosystem experience, we also want our users to not miss out on the beautiful moments in life. And much of these might be best enjoyed in living those moments by truly bonding with our loved ones. With this thought, we launched the “Stay Connected. Stay Smarter.” campaign. We wanted to provide our community with a delightful insight on defining quality moments in life by choosing to disconnect from their smart TVs for once, and thereby offer them a thought-provoking perspective to digital consumption. And we hope that our community will thoroughly enjoy this unique ad film and resonate with our campaign voice.”

The ad film is conceptualized by Utsav Gokhani and created in partnership with Media monks, and directed by Suraj Wanvari.

Having ventured into the smart TV segment in 2019, OnePlus has seen commendable success in the segment. And the brand has emerged as the fastest growing smart TV brand in first half of 2022 in terms of shipments with an incredible 123% YoY growth, as per the latest Counterpoint India smart TV shipments model tracker report for Q2 2022. Furthermore, the brand has scaled to emerge among the top three smart TV brands of India in Q2 2022 as per the report.