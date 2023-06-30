Unlock a new lifestyle upgrade with the brand-new OnePlus Nord 3 5G launching on THIS date

It’s official, OnePlus is about to drop a bombshell with the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 3 5G. And we have just got a sneak peek at the ultimate mid-range masterpiece that has left everyone in a frenzy.

Save the date

Also, do not forget to mark your calendars for July 5, 2023, because that's when OnePlus will unveil this beauty.

Sleek design that raises eyebrows

When the ever-enthusiastic OnePlus COO and President, Kinder Liu tweeted "OnePlus Nord is all about giving our users pretty much everything they could ask for, and this starts with a great OnePlus design," we were left making hundreds of speculations. And it’s true, the Nord 3 5G does combine that ethos with its cutting-edge yet understated design. Here’s why we think it could easily be the kind of smartphone that turns heads.

And did we mention the colors? Oh boy, you're in for a treat! Between Tempest Gray with a textured matte finish, and Misty Green with its glossy enchantment, get to decide which luxurious experience will unravel in your hands!

The phone is anticipated to sport a big 17.12 cm display showcasing stunning colors and a 120 Hz super smooth screen, boasting a rapid refresh rate.

Whether you enjoy a streamlined notification experience or simply love the tactile satisfaction of physical buttons, the Alert Slider on the OnePlus Nord 3 5G can offer a seamless way to manage your smartphone's notifications with ease.

Photography like never before

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is primed to deliver a top-notch photography experience. Which means time to say goodbye to mediocre photos? The state-of-the-art hardware with OnePlus's signature algorithms can make every shot a masterpiece. You can expect unrivaled image quality and detail, thanks to the 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 sensor that is a signature of OnePlus's flagship OnePlus 11 5G.

Oh, and did you know? Your shaky hands are no match for this smartphone! Because the exclusive photography features of OnePlus can make your pictures look like they were taken by a pro, no matter the lighting conditions. With the Nord 3 5G, expect to elevate your photography game infinitely.

"OnePlus Nord 3 5G may be our newest mid-range phone, but that doesn't mean it will give a mid-range photography experience," Kinder Liu exclaimed on Twitter. As per reports, they have borrowed the best of the best from their flagship OnePlus 11, and packed it into the Nord 3 5G.

Boasting unparalleled power, sophisticated design, and mind-blowing photography capabilities, all in a mid-range, this device is going to be the snazziest lifestyle companion. Keep your eyes peeled for the OnePlus Nord Summer Launch Event on July 5, 2023, where OnePlus will reveal all the juicy details. The OnePlus Nord 3 5G is coming to rock your world!