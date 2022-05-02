Make way for the new style statement in town- the OnePlus 10R!

Taking the route of constant evolution is the latest OnePlus 10R 5G that knows not when to settle and we are not even complaining! The latest features of the OnePlus 10R have made the user experience smooth while its renewed design has taken the overall look and feel a level higher. Boasting some of the most eye-catching designs and features so far, the OnePlus 10R 5G is all set to become a statement-making smartphone in town. And here are the reasons.

OnePlus’ core “burdenless, cohesive, and attractive design” philosophy is taken a step further with the launch of the OnePlus 10R. The main reason is that the smooth flat edges readily complement the small 8.17 mm design and make the smartphone not only stylish to look at but also comfortable to carry and hold for a long stretch of time. So, the next time you are watching your favourite series or a sports match on your smartphone, your phone won’t keep slipping away nor will it cause any strain on your palms!

The rear design of the smartphone has also been given enough emphasis as the front design, making it equally attractive from all angles. The OnePlus 10R now comes with a unique nano-level dot matrix arrangement that sets it apart from previous designs while also ensuring that the smartphone has a strong resistance to fingerprints. The camera placement and the matrix arrangement together also give it an aesthetic upgrade and we are really impressed with it.

Weighing just about 186gm, the OnePlus 10R is easily one of the lightest smartphones among others. It is slim, thanks to the 0.82 cm and compact, ensuring that it fits right into the pockets of even the skinniest jeans! The screen size of 6.7 inches efficiently enhances the visual experience so that you get a clear corner-to-corner view. Sleek and stylish, the OnePlus 10R will make a statement wherever you go!

Redefining the concept of design on which most of today’s smartphones are built, the OnePlus 10R is quick to give a fresh perspective of aesthetics to its users. The latest features and a seamless design make the 10R a powerhouse of looks and performance. The OnePlus 10R comes in two unique colors- Sierra Black and Forest Green. The OnePlus 10R 5G will go on sale in India from May 4th onwards via Amazon India, OnePlus.in, and OnePlus official retail stores.