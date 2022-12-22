Get ready to step on ‘Cloud 11’ because our fav tech brand OnePlus is back with a bang! Deets below

Ever wondered what it feels like to be on ‘Cloud 11’? Yes! You heard that right, not Cloud 9 but Cloud 11! As excited as we are, we cannot wait to be a part of the elevated and immersive ‘Cloud 11’ launch by the technology giant, OnePlus in New Delhi. So what’s in store for tech-savvy users? Let’s find out.

After a remarkably successful and eventful year for OnePlus, it has already geared up to elevate user experience with some of the most thoughtful innovations in the coming year. The main features to watch out for will be the iconic Hasselblad and Alert Slider in its flagship products. The global technology brand has officially announced that the Cloud 11 launch event is going to unveil a powerhouse of upgraded technology and unmatched performance on February 7, 2023, in New Delhi. Keeping user experience and community at its core by reinventing some key features, OnePlus is all set to transport us from Cloud 9 to Cloud 11!