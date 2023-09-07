Celebrate the festive season in style with OnePlus Nord Buds 2 & 2R available at unmatched offers

This festive season, come join the excitement in unleashing the beats of non-stop melody because OnePlus is bringing something exceptional to the table - the Nord Buds 2 and 2R. For exceptional moments of music, enjoyment, and connectivity, these true wireless earbuds are the best bet. We cannot emphasize how these gadgets are more than just audio devices; they are your gateway to unforgettable moments! And you simply can't afford to miss out on these gems:

OnePlus Nord Buds 2R: Precision Sound & Durability

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R brings attention to details to life. These earbuds take your audio experience to the next level with their 12.4mm Extra Large Drivers. Whether you're grooving to your favorite playlist or diving into conference calls, you will experience a level of sound quality that truly breathes life into your audio. Clear calls on the Nord Buds 2R just got clearer, thanks to Dual Mics and the AI Clear Call Algorithm. It filters out ambient noise and ensures clarity across all types of audio input. No more struggling with background noise during important calls.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R is as durable as ever. They sport an IP55 rating, making them resistant to water and sweat. This means they are more than ready for intense workouts or adventurous outdoor escapades. Plus, their Smooth Ergonomic Design ensures a snug fit that stays comfortable all the time.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2: Elevate Your Audio Experience

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 with its active noise cancellation (ANC) feature with 25 dB depth, unravels a world of undisturbed audio experience. Imagine a world where distractions disappear, and it's just you and your music. That's the magic of ANC. It also offers a Transparency Mode, to allow the users to listen to music while also being able to listen to the filtered background noise.

The OnePlus Nord Buds 2 also comes armed with the BassWave™ Enhancement, which ensures that your audio content retains its original quality while delivering those deep, powerful bass notes that make your music come alive. It boasts a 12.4mm extra-large enhancement driver unit for bold and immersive beats. But what's truly impressive is its battery life. With a full charge, the pair can keep you entertained for up to 7 hours without needing the case.

Price & Exclusive Offer for OneCard Users

Now, let's talk about the best part. The OnePlus Nord Buds 2R starts at just INR 2,199, and the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 is priced at INR 2,999. That's already fantastic value for such high-quality audio companions.

But here's the icing on the cake for OneCard users, an exclusive offer awaits you. You can save up to INR 200 when you purchase the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and 2R. This offer is available through OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart.com. And here's another catch – it's valid throughout the month of September. So, you can grab these audio gems at an even more attractive price.

Advertisement

Don't let this festive season pass by without experiencing the magic of the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 and 2R. Elevate your audio journey, groove to the rhythm of celebration, and immerse yourself in music like never before!