Digital India Sale is back with a bang!

With the beginning of this New year, Reliance Digital brings to you a new reason to upgrade your home with India’s biggest electronics sale, the ‘Digital India Sale’. Reliance Digital is the largest electronics retailer in India with a presence in over 800 cities with 550+ large format Reliance Digital stores and 1800+ My Jio stores, serving customers in every nook and corner of the country, making the latest technology accessible to all. With this Digital India Sale, you can get incredible offers and discounts on the electronics of your choice. And that’s not all! You can also bag an instant discount* up to Rs. 20,000 on all credit and debit cards till 29 th January only at Reliance Digital, My Jio Stores, and www.reliancedigital.in .

To make the Digital India Sale experience more rewarding for you, Reliance Digital provides you with easy financing and EMI options. You can also avail of Insta Delivery* (delivery in less than 3 hours) and store pick-up*options from their nearest stores. Above and beyond these offers, Reliance Digital has exciting deals on all electronics across categories including TVs, smartphones, laptops, refrigerators, audio devices, small domestic devices, and much more! Scroll down to get a sneak peek into what’s in store!

If you have been craving some quality time, but haven’t been able to step out of your WFH situation, then you can explore the world through your home screen with great offers on the latest televisions.

You can bring home the Samsung Neo QLED range starting at only Rs. 99,990/-* and get a Samsung Galaxy A23 mobile worth Rs 23,990/- completely free, along with up to 20% cashback! Or, you can choose to get the TCL 65” UHD Google TV at Rs. 44,990/-* after cashback, with a 2-year warranty! That’s not it, you can also snag a multichannel soundbar worth Rs. 9,990/- at a low price of Rs. 3,999/- with select LED TVs, plus cashback offers. With offers this attractive, your family movie nights are about to get a lot better.

With gadgets and social media ruling our lives, we tend to forget to truly keep in touch. To make sure you stay connected with your near and dear ones, reliance Digital brings you incredible deals on the best smartphones. You can get your hands on the Samsung Flip 3 at only Rs. 49,999/-* or snag the iPhone 13 starting at just Rs. 59,900/-*. This offer is only valid till 26th January. So, rush to the nearest store and get connected with your world.

Whether it’s your work or your favorite online game, a well-equipped laptop is a must. Reliance Digital brings you some attractive deals on laptops to make your work more fun and make you play harder. For all the gamers out there, Reliance Digital offers gaming laptops that start at Rs. 49,999/-. You can also buy your dream laptop and get a trolley bag worth Rs. 7,500/- at just Rs. 99/- over and above the existing offers in the stores! These deals are so good, they urge you to an immediate upgrade.

Whether it’s the hot summer or the barren winter when it comes to your favourite vegetables, you can now stock up on fresh and healthy produce with Reliance Digitals’ amazing deals on refrigerators. Beat the heat with some mind-blowing offers on frost-free refrigerators. You can bring home a 584 litre refrigerator, starting at only Rs. 53,990/-* Visit the store or check online for more such incredible deals.

When it’s good music, it’s hard to resist! You don’t need to stop yourself anymore! Tap your feet to the best deals on audio devices and groove away to your favorite numbers! With the digital India Sale, you can now buy a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 1st gen and get the Neopack 3-in-1 Wireless charger worth Rs. 4,999/- absolutely free! You can also get a cinema-like immersive audio experience with the Dolby Atmos 9.1.4 Ch soundbar worth Rs. 1,21,900/-, currently available at 45% off.

Whether it’s work or play, what must be done and taken care of every day has to be the mundane yet important chores. To help you make it a tad bit less cumbersome and add a new spark to your routine housework, reliance brings you some amazing deals on small domestic appliances. You can make your life easier in the kitchen with the Bajaj 500W mixer-grinder or get home a Bajaj 15L storage geyser for the comfort of warm water in chilly mornings. If that tempts you enough, you can snag these home appliances at the discounted price of Rs. 2,099/-* and Rs. 6,990/-* respectively.

For people who are always on the go, things need to be compact, smart, and efficient to save time and make work easier. For all those multi-taskers, Reliance Digital brings you a deal on wearables like never before. You can grab a Samsung smartwatch starting at just Rs. 5,990/-* or finally get your hands on the Apple watch series 8 and get a Neopack 3-in-1 wireless charger worth Rs. 4,999/- absolutely free!

8) Gift Yourself the Care You Deserve

Often in the rush of life, trying to get ahead of the tasks of the day, you tend to overlook yourself, how you look how you feel, what you wear, and how you present yourself to the world. To help you look and feel the best, Reliance Digital brings to you the lowest prices on the best washing machines. You can choose from a 6.5kg fully automatic washing machine starting at an unbelievable price of Rs. 11,990/-* or explore more such enticing offers at the store.

With over 300 international and national brands and over 5000 products at the best prices, Reliance Digital has the largest selection of models to help customers find the right technology solution for their lifestyle. At Reliance Digital, the trained and well-informed staff at every store is always happy to advise customers about every detail of each product. Most importantly, Reliance Digital provides after-sales service for all its products. Reliance resQ, the service arm of the retailer and India’s only ISO-9001 certified electronics service brand, is available for support throughout the week and is fully geared to provide end-to-end solutions.

So, what are you waiting for? This is your golden opportunity to dive into the wonderful tech world and witness its wonders for yourself. Shop at India’s biggest electronics sale and make technology your best friend today!

*Terms and conditions apply on all offers and prices