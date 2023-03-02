Here’s how the OnePlus 11R 5G made my life easier, more interesting, and effortlessly awesome!

I am genuinely a fan of good-looking smartphones. That does not mean I am indifferent to good software updates, a gorgeous camera, and flawless battery upgrades. While there are plenty of handsome Android smartphones out there, only a few manage to go beyond what meets the eye. Rest, it is all just big talk! So, when the newest device was launched by the tech giant, OnePlus, I decided not to settle for anything lesser this time.

I have been using the OnePlus 11R 5G for almost a week now, and here’s what I did not expect the flagship phone to offer.

A Snazzy Accessory for Fashionistas

When it comes to making a style statement with an accessory, I think your smartphone should be able to do that part. This is why I let the OnePlus 11R 5G do all the talking. I mean, would you look at that sleek laser-cut silhouette accentuated by a glossy finish? OnePlus has managed to incorporate its signature state-of-the-art features on this device too and at a less-than-premium price. Available in two stellar color variations: Galactic Silver and Sonic Black, the OnePlus 11R 5G grabs eyeballs!

A Life-like Stunning Display

Another big selling point of the OnePlus 11R 5G that I personally feel is the fluid screen. Helped by a 6.7-inch, the display offers a stunning resolution of 2772*1240 and 450 PPI. Whether I am watching my fav series or playing games, the visuals are life-like. I am fully convinced that the current upgrades, especially the screen resolution, on the 11R are brilliant at this price.

A Genuinely Strong Performance

As promised, the OnePlus 11R 5G offers a powerful chipset, up to 3.0GHz peak CPU speed, and amped-up CPU power efficiency. This means streaming faster, performing multiple tasks, and managing things 10% more efficiently than earlier. Right from browsing YouTube to surfing social media and taking calls in between, multitasking on the OnePlus 11R 5G is on a whole new level and the device attributes this factor to its advanced RAM Management system and 16GB RAM. For gamers, it is great news that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 supports HDR gaming too.

Premium Photography Experience

One thing that I cannot stop doing on my OnePlus 11R 5G is taking photos! And let’s be honest, be it selfies or portrait shots, we all are obsessed with clicking pictures. So coming back to its fancy camera, the OnePlus 11R 5G excels at producing brilliant shots with extraordinarily rich colors. The triple camera system captures life-like images through a 50-megapixel camera with OIS, a 120-degree ultra wide camera, and a 4cm macro camera. I even captured some night shots at very low light and the results were unbelievable- precise imagery, sharper details, and clearer pictures without any distortion!

Advertisement

Top-tier Lightning Fast Charging

One thing that the OnePlus 11R 5G does not prepare you for is slow charging. And that’s what blew me over! Powered by a superfast 100W SUPERVOOC charging system, the device takes less than 30 minutes to fully charge up! Ridiculously impressive, isn’t it? Fuelled by a 5000mAh battery, the phone taps into big battery energy, increases endurance, and minimizes wait time. Believe it or not, but with that charger, I was able to charge my phone from 10% to 100% in only 29 minutes!

Advertisement

I have been an Android user for quite some years now but nothing comes closer to the OnePlus 11R 5G when we talk about speed, performance, camera, and battery life at an inexpensive price range. If you are bored of settling for less, go ahead and check out this device!