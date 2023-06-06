An exquisite limited-edition phone, here’s why the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is turning heads

Marble Odyssey to drive the point home! Get ready to be swept off your feet by the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey - an exquisite limited-edition phone that transcends the boundaries of style and innovation.

Boasting a mesmerizing region-exclusive colorway, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey takes you on a remarkable journey of finesse and craftsmanship. With the never-seen-before microcrystalline rock material rear panel, that will surprisingly remind you of luxurious marble, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey delivers a truly phenomenal and engaging experience. In addition to this, here’s why this phone is a must-have for enthusiasts seeking the extraordinary.

Aesthetically Impressive Design:

The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey will leave you hooked onto its distinctively textured rear panel. The rear panel flawlessly mimics the allure of marble, granting the device a splendid, timeless elegance. Each handset showcases unique patterns, making it an exclusive piece of art in your hands. The smooth and lustrous surface entices your eyes and beckons your fingertips to explore its tactile allure.

Crafted to Perfection, Engineered for You:

The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is the result of tireless innovation and attention to detail. With a production process built from scratch, OnePlus 11 ensures that you get nothing but the best of perfection! Now you cannot expect everything to be a masterpiece but this phone makes an exception for you. From precision cutting to meticulous manual selection, the craftsmanship shines through in every aspect. This is not a phone; it's an expression of your discerning taste and appreciation for unparalleled quality.

Sensory Delights at Your Fingertips:

Take a plunge into a sensory journey like no other with the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey. As you caress the device, its microcrystalline rock material delights your fingertips, offering a cool, velvety touch that sets it apart. The spectacular fusion of design and touch elevates your smartphone experience to new heights whereas the seamless union of beauty and practicality attracts envy from onlookers!

Take your Imagination Beyond the Ordinary:

The OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is an invitation to unleash a world of infinite possibilities. An exclusive Open-the-box experience will leave your jaws dropped to the floor. In addition to this, you also get a realm of exclusive goodies designed to amplify your experience. From the customized SIM tray ejector to stylish stickers, and a heartfelt welcome letter, OnePlus has left no stone unturned in providing a personalized journey. And the fun doesn't stop there— you can also download custom wallpapers and curate a home screen that matches your vibrant personality!

Escape the ordinary and dive into the world of an unforgettable experience with the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey. Truly an adventure of elegance and innovation, the experience encountered with the smartphone will leave you in awe. From the alluring design to the engaging ownership experience, the OnePlus 11 Marble Odyssey is an invitation to indulge in a world where art, technology, and imagination converge.

OnePlus announced the commencement of open sales for the highly anticipated OnePlus 11 5G Marble Odyssey, beginning today, 6 June 2023 at 12 PM. Priced at INR 64,999, this extraordinary limited-edition smartphone will be available across OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, and Amazon.in.