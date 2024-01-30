Law enforcement officials reported that on Friday, a Florida K-9 assisted in the recovery of an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing and in danger of harm after finding her in a park bathroom.

Sarah Ernstes, a Hillsborough County Sheriff's officer, and K-9 Mary Lu arrived at the 16000 block of Carlton Lake Drive at approximately 8 p.m. to begin looking for the missing girl.

How the K-9 found the missing girl

The two proceeded to find the girl in a neighbor's home, where they learned that locals had provided the youngster with a ride to a nearby Wimauma apartment complex. According to the sheriff's office, units moved to that location and K-9 Mary Lu alerted deputies about a locked restroom door at a nearby park.

The missing girl was found inside the closed restroom, and the sheriff's office reported that deputies were able to convince her to open the door. Sheriff Chad Chronister in a news release, "Our team HCSO K9 Unit has once again proven its invaluable role in our community. With their exceptional skills, they successfully located and brought home a missing 11-year-old girl, reuniting her safely with her family. I couldn't be prouder of our team's commitment to service and determination to protect and serve."

