Players in the current Indian Premier League (IPL) series have been ingesting superfoods like avocado and flax seeds, natural hydration options like coconut water with chia seeds, juices like ABC (apple, beetroot, and carrot), and smoothies in addition to a diet high in protein.

Here's what's been on your favorite players' menu this IPL 2024

According to Indian Express, Akshay Desai, Director of Culinary and F&B at Catering Collective—which joined the Delhi Capitals this season after serving Mumbai Indians for the previous ten years—shared this information. Desai and his group start getting ready one month ahead of schedule.

His team begins coordinating with the teams and their managers to design the menu as soon as every member is accredited. The teams are then given access to this meal at least 15 days beforehand to accommodate any last-minute dietary needs or logistical difficulties.

During a match, there are limitations on movement. The trucks must leave by 4:00 or 5:00 p.m. Although they are allowed to keep two cars on the premises when in Delhi, they are parked around one kilometer away in Mumbai, so we must make plans to ensure we have enough supplies.



When they first enter the dressing room, there are refreshments like nimbu-pani and coconut water. Next come pre-match munchies like whole wheat spaghetti, salad, multigrain sandwiches, or fruits.

Mumbai Indians

It was learned that Mumbai Indians, who have a dietitian on staff, adhere to a stricter diet. They are prohibited from giving them nuts, dairy, or gluten, along with foods like croissants, pickles, muffins, and raw sprouts. The group generally favors dishes like lamb steak, tofu, stir-fried veggies, homemade chicken curry, soy keema, and chickpeas.

Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore

To allow any last-minute alterations, the visiting team is given the same meal several days in advance. It has been claimed over the years that the Royal Challengers Bengaluru always demand an extra chicken dish, the Chennai Super Kings always want curd rice on the menu, and the Kolkata Knight Riders need an extra lamb dish with a non-spicy alternative for their overseas players.

Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals need more protein, such as lamb, chicken, and paneer, along with sabzi, whole wheat paratha, and rice. Minimum oil is a criterion that applies to all teams. All things considered, players on all teams prefer roasted foods, according to Desai. A Delhi Capitals team always likes to have tandoori chicken or chicken tikka. Lamb chops and tandoori dishes are favorites of other teams as well.

Talking about whether Virat Kohli has ever requested a particular cuisine, Desai pointed out that during the most recent game, Kohli had asked for his favorite dish, stir-fried vegetables with edamame.

It is reported that players have grown more aware of their calorie intake while looking back on the previous ten years of catering. Dairy and gluten were not previously restricted, but they are now. In addition, Catering Collective serves over 65 dishes per match to 4,500 spectators in Delhi and 2,500 in Mumbai as part of their employment. Popsicles, spiralized potatoes, and chaats are the most popular foods among onlookers.

