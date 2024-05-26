IPL 2024 Final: KKR Vs SRH Playing 11, Toss Time, Pitch Condition, Telecast And Streaming Details Explored
The IPL 2024 final is here and fans are eager to see the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 26.
The final showdown will feature Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
The match is scheduled for May 26 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 grand finale is scheduled for today, May 26, at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, as per Business Standard. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will compete against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in what promises to be an exciting match. KKR will be aiming for their third IPL title, while SRH will be seeking their second championship under Pat Cummins' leadership.
Team line-ups and key players
Kolkata Knight Riders probable XI:
Sunil Narine
Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk)
Venkatesh Iyer
Shreyas Iyer (c)
Rinku Singh
Andre Russell
Ramandeep Singh
Mitchell Starc
Vaibhav Arora
Harshit Rana
Varun Chakravarthy
Sunrisers Hyderabad probable XI:
Travis Head
Abhishek Sharma
Rahul Tripathi
Aiden Markram
Nitish Reddy
Heinrich Klaasen (wk)
Abdul Samad
Pat Cummins (c)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Jaydev Unadkat
T Natarajan
Both teams have a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. Key players for KKR include Sunil Narine, who is known for his all-round abilities, and Mitchell Starc, whose pace can trouble any batsman. SRH will rely heavily on captain Pat Cummins, who has had an outstanding season, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, an IPL veteran.
Toss time and match timing
The live toss for the KKR vs SRH IPL final will begin at 7:00 PM IST. If the IPL 2024 closing ceremony takes longer than expected, there may be a slight delay. The match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.
Pitch condition
The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai is known for its spin-friendly pitch, which is expected to play an important role in the final. Spinners from both teams, including Varun Chakravarthy for KKR and T Natarajan for SRH, will be critical. Historically, the pitch at Chepauk slows down as the game progresses, making chasing a difficult proposition.
Telecast and streaming details
Star Sports has the broadcast rights to the IPL 2024 final. The match will be broadcast live with English commentary on Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Hindi commentary on Star Sports Hindi HD/SD. Regional commentary will also be available in Bengali, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, and other languages on the respective Star Sports channels. Jio Cinemas will livestream the KKR vs SRH IPL final match in India for free, allowing fans to watch from anywhere.
Head-to-head record
Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced off 27 times in the IPL. KKR has a dominant record of 18 wins, while SRH has 9 wins. Although KKR has a better head-to-head record, finals are notoriously unpredictable.
This IPL final is about more than just the teams; it's about the strategic minds that drive them. KKR's coach, Gautam Gambhir, is well-known for his sharp cricketing acumen. On the other hand, Pat Cummins, who leads SRH, has emerged as a formidable captain, having recently led Australia to major victories such as the ODI World Cup and Ashes.
