IPL Final 2024: SRH scores lowest-ever total in IPL finale history as KKR clinches third title

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), were crowned the Indian Premier League Champions for the third time on May 26, Sunday. In one of the most lopsided IPL finals ever witnessed, KKR demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Played at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, KKR restricted SRH to a paltry 113 runs. After that, KKR reached the target with 57 balls and 8 wickets remaining which made it the shortest title match in terms of overs played.

A historic win under Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer became only the second captain to lead KKR to an IPL title following in Gautam Gambhir’s footsteps who did it twice in 2012 and 2014. Sitting in the dugout as a proud mentor, Gambhir watched Iyer join a very elite group of Indian captains; this group includes only MS Dhoni, Gambhir himself, Rohit Sharma, and Hardik Pandya who have previously led their teams to IPL glory.

This win just confirms what everyone already knew; that Kolkata is one of the best teams to have competed in the history of IPL. With three titles, they are now only behind Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians who both have five titles each.

One-sided affair in final clash

A complete rout was witnessed during the final game. In winning over Pat Cummins’ team for their third time this season alone against SRH, KKR consolidated their dominance over them. Mitchell Starc led from the front by taking down SRH’s top order while Andre Russell had three wickets most by any bowler playing his first final for KKR.

Venkatesh Iyer smashed a fifty off just twenty-four balls at bat. His attacking display left SRH bowlers gasping as KKR strolled home.

Sunrisers’ collapse on big day

Despite being credited with revolutionizing power-hitting in IPL 2024, SRH choked at the final hurdle. During the season, they recorded the highest total (287 runs). But on their big day, they could only score 113, which is the lowest ever recorded in an IPL final.

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma were their key players that failed to come good and captain Pat Cummins was the highest scorer with a mere 24 runs. Wickets fell early and the middle order came under pressure and KKR’s bowlers kept them in check throughout.

The victory of KKR in the IPL 2024 final showed their all-round strength as well as strategic brilliance. They are among the best teams in the league due to a brilliant bowling mix-up with aggressive batting. Meanwhile, SRH will need to reflect on their performance and regroup for the next season.

