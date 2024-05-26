IPL 2024 Final: Fans Rejoice As KKR Dominates SRH To Lift Third Trophy

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a gripping IPL 2024 final with their bowlers dominating to reduce Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a paltry 113 runs. In the history of IPL, this score is the lowest ever in a final. As the score above suggests KKR needed only 114 runs for the title. The battle is finally won as Shreyash Iyer-led KKR clinched the win by outclassing SRH in every department of the game.

All-time low

Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bat first after winning the toss which turned out to be a bad decision. SRH faltered against KKR’s bowling attack led by Pat Cummins. The team was all out for just 113 runs. This is an IPL final record low score that surpasses Chennai Super Kings’ previous lowest of 125/9 against Mumbai Indians in 2013.

The journey to the final

The grand MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the final battle. Both teams have had a long and hard road to reach this stage. Shreyas Iyer masterminded KKR’s campaign and topped the points table of IPL 2024. Under Gautam Gambhir as a mentor, KKR were looked upon as favorites for the title. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Pat Cummins captained Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also had a decent season. KKR emerged strong even after losing Qualifier One against SRH and clinched its berth in the finals. This has made quite a difference because of Cummins’ leadership and his current championship-winning form.

Advertisement

The final battle

As KKR and SRH clashed in the final, all eyes were on KKR’s chase of the low target. But KKR convincing secured the victory without ever having a doubt. The target was always reachable. However, in cricket, surprises are always in store, making the final moments of the game truly exciting.

The fans are overjoyed by the performance of the team. One user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “KKR is the champion of ipl 2024. Truly, the best team of this season. Champion team, champion performance.”

Another user wrote, “IPL Trophy is going to Eden Gardens after 10 long years, What a memorable comeback for Gautam Gambhir.” One person joked about the anticlimactic finale, “One-Sided Kalesh b/w KKR and SRH in IPL 2024 Final.”

A fourth one commented, “Andre Russell in tears, this was his first IPL final and he won it - The GOAT of KKR.”

The fifth user said, “Congrats KKR. Finally a smile on Gautam Gambhir's face for the first time.”

ALSO READ: IPL 2024 Final: KKR Vs SRH Playing 11, Toss Time, Pitch Condition, Telecast And Streaming Details Explored