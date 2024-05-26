IPL 2024 Final: Fans Rejoice As KKR Dominates SRH To Lift Third Trophy
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dominated the IPL 2024 final, winning against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) while chasing a low total of 113. This is the lowest final score in IPL history.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) had a gripping IPL 2024 final with their bowlers dominating to reduce Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to a paltry 113 runs. In the history of IPL, this score is the lowest ever in a final. As the score above suggests KKR needed only 114 runs for the title. The battle is finally won as Shreyash Iyer-led KKR clinched the win by outclassing SRH in every department of the game.
All-time low
Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to bat first after winning the toss which turned out to be a bad decision. SRH faltered against KKR’s bowling attack led by Pat Cummins. The team was all out for just 113 runs. This is an IPL final record low score that surpasses Chennai Super Kings’ previous lowest of 125/9 against Mumbai Indians in 2013.
The journey to the final
The grand MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the final battle. Both teams have had a long and hard road to reach this stage. Shreyas Iyer masterminded KKR’s campaign and topped the points table of IPL 2024. Under Gautam Gambhir as a mentor, KKR were looked upon as favorites for the title.
Pat Cummins captained Sunrisers Hyderabad, who also had a decent season. KKR emerged strong even after losing Qualifier One against SRH and clinched its berth in the finals. This has made quite a difference because of Cummins’ leadership and his current championship-winning form.
The final battle
As KKR and SRH clashed in the final, all eyes were on KKR’s chase of the low target. But KKR convincing secured the victory without ever having a doubt. The target was always reachable. However, in cricket, surprises are always in store, making the final moments of the game truly exciting.
The fans are overjoyed by the performance of the team. One user wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter), “KKR is the champion of ipl 2024. Truly, the best team of this season. Champion team, champion performance.”
Another user wrote, “IPL Trophy is going to Eden Gardens after 10 long years, What a memorable comeback for Gautam Gambhir.” One person joked about the anticlimactic finale, “One-Sided Kalesh b/w KKR and SRH in IPL 2024 Final.”
A fourth one commented, “Andre Russell in tears, this was his first IPL final and he won it - The GOAT of KKR.”
The fifth user said, “Congrats KKR. Finally a smile on Gautam Gambhir's face for the first time.”
