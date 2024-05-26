IPL 2024 Final: KKR Crowned Third-Time Champions After Defeating SRH By 8 Wickets

In an exciting final at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), securing their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title. The win, which occurred on Sunday, was capped by outstanding performances from both KKR's bowlers and batsmen, resulting in a comfortable 8-wicket victory.

After winning the toss, SRH captain Pat Cummins decided to bat first. Unfortunately for SRH, their batting lineup crumbled, and the team was bowled out for just 113 runs in 18.3 overs. The KKR bowlers performed admirably, with Mitchell Starc setting the tone early by dismissing opener Abhishek Sharma in the first over. Andre Russell was the standout bowler, claiming three wickets for 19 runs in 2.3 overs.

KKR's commanding chase

The match started with SRH's Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma opening the batting. However, Mitchell Starc quickly dashed SRH's hopes by bowling a flawless delivery to dismiss Sharma. The ball pitched and swung away, striking the top of the off-stump. This early breakthrough was followed by Vaibhav Arora's dismissal of Travis Head, putting additional pressure on SRH.

Chasing a modest target of 114, KKR openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer got off to a good start. The duo batted aggressively, with Iyer hitting consecutive fours and sixes off Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Their partnership laid the groundwork for a quick chase, scoring 21 runs in the final two overs before Gurbaz was controversially dismissed by Shahbaz Ahmed.

The victory was met with joy in the KKR camp. Shah Rukh Khan, team co-owner, expressed his joy, as did mentor and former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir. In contrast, SRH owner Kavya Maran was visibly emotional as she reflected on her team's struggles in the final.

Post-match, KKR captain Shreyas Iyer praised his team's performance, saying, “We would have bowled first to understand the pitch better. But our bowlers executed their plans perfectly. This win is a result of every individual taking responsibility.” Pat Cummins, SRH captain, acknowledged the defeat, saying, “We wanted to bat first as it looked like a good wicket. Unfortunately, our batting didn’t click, and KKR capitalized on it. We have done well defending scores, but today wasn’t our day.”

