KKR vs SRH: Exploring Records of Both Teams in Previous Seasons Ahead of IPL Final 2024

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are two prominent teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Both teams have had their share of ups and downs, creating a rich history in the tournament. As the judgment day approaches, let’s find out which team has the upper hand before the long-awaited final.

SRH’s roller coaster journey

Sunrisers Hyderabad burst onto the scene with a title win in 2016. From then until 2020, they consistently reached the playoffs. In 2018, they even finished as runner-ups. But SRH couldn’t carry on this performance to the subsequent seasons.

KKR’s highs and lows

Kolkata Knight Riders have also experienced mixed fortunes. They lifted the IPL trophy twice: first time in 2012; second time in 2014. But after their second win, they found it hard to maintain that level of success.

However, a strong comeback made them reach finals but lose out to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during IPL 2021. In thrilling encounters between these sides during IPL 2023, SRH won at Kolkata while KKR won at Hyderabad.

KKR has dominated the head-to-head matchups. Out of these games played so far by both teams, KKR has won 17 while SRH 9.

Top performers in SRH vs KKR clashes

David Warner leads the way in the run charts with 619 runs against this team. Nitish Rana and Manish Pandey are next in line with 492 and 438 runs each from matches between these two franchises. Warner's IPL century against KKR in 2017 is definitely a standout moment worth mentioning.

In terms of bowling Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads with 24 wickets followed by Andre Russell with 19 wickets each from games against these opponents. Additionally Rashid Khan as well as Umesh Yadav also chipped in heavily taking 12 victims apiece.

Recent showdown

The most recent match between SRH and KKR took place in Kolkata during Match No. 3 of IPL 2024. KKR emerged victorious in a nail-biting contest, winning by four runs. Despite Henrich Klassen's impressive 63 off 29 balls and Abhishek Sharma's quick 32 off 19 balls for SRH, the team couldn't quite make it to the finish line.

KKR had Andre Russell playing a match winning innings of 64* from just 25 deliveries while Phil Salt scored 54 runs in support. Harshit Rana (3), Andre Russell (2) and Sunil Narine (1) were critical bowlers for KKR respectively. The chase ended at 204/7 for SRH, just shy of KKR's score.

Exciting cricket continues between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders; in fact it is becoming more interesting with every encounter. Both teams have their weaknesses and strengths thus making their games against each other unpredictable hence exciting for their fans. As both teams look to regain their past glory, fans can expect more memorable clashes in the future.

