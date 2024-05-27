IPL 2024 Final: Who Won Orange Cap, Purple Cap and MVP? Check Out Full List of Winners

Kolkata Knight Riders take the IPL 2024 trophy home!

The winning team made the opponents (Sun Risers Hyderabad) rue the day with the most epic one-sided IPL finale on May 26. Andre Russell can take a bow for his performance!

Highlights from the IPL 2024 final

Although Sun Risers won the toss and decided to bat, their final score after the first innings was the lowest total ever in the history of the IPL final with only 113 in 18.3 Overs. With an achievable target on the board, KKR started confidently!

Russell stumped audiences by scalping three wickets in 2.3 overs. Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, and Harshit Rana shined through with their performances. The Knight Riders bowlers were in attack mode with everyone scalping wickets left and right. A successful run-chase towards the end, led the team across the finish line, towards victory! For an IPL finale, Kolkata had a pretty comfortable win!

Complete list of winners

Kolkata Knight Riders take the IPL winner's title for the third time at the seventeenth edition of the competition. This competition requires each member to play their part individually as much as they do as a team. Awards were bestowed on IPL team members for their glorious performances! Check out the complete list below:

IPL 2024 Champions: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)

IPL 2024 Runners-Up: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Orange Cap Winner (Leading Run-Scorer): Virat Kohli- Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), 741 Runs

Purple Cap Winner (Highest Wicket-Taker): Harshal Patel- Punjab Kings (PBKS)- 24 Wickets

Utlimate Fantasy Player: Sunil Narine (KKR)

Most Sixes: Abhishek Sharma (42)- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Most Fours: Travis Head (64)- Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Most Valuable Player (MVP): Sunil Narine (KKR)

Emerging Player: Nitish Kumar Reddy

Player of the Final - Man of the Match: Mitchell Starc (2/14) off his 3 overs

Electric Striker Of The Season: Jake Fraser-McGurk

Best Catch Of The Season: Ramandeep Singh (KKR)

Fair Play Award: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Best Venue (Pitch And Ground): Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium In Hyderabad

Virat Kholi created history yet again by being the first person to win the Orange Cap twice after 2016 when he scored four centuries in one season.



