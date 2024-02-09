TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to death.

The Kohinoor diamond, one of the biggest cut diamonds in the world, holds a fascinating and rich history that spans centuries. Originating from South India, this priceless gem found its way into the possession of the British Royal family, who proudly display it in the Crown Jewels of the United Kingdom.

Interestingly, the Maharaja of Lahore presented the Kohinoor gem to the Queen of England, after it was stolen from Shah Sooja-ool-mulk by Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. While we often hear tales of cursed palaces and royalty, it is intriguing to note that this exquisite and otherworldly diamond is also believed to carry a curse.

Yes, the magnificent diamond is said to be cursed and will bring bad luck to any male king who claims it, despite its Persian meaning of mountain of light. And the recent announcement of King Charles III's cancer diagnosis has rekindled the discussion around the believed curse of the Koh-i-Noor.

What is the legacy of the Kohinoor curse?

The 105.6-carat diamond has a long and intriguing past, with various male owners throughout different empires and civilizations. Legend has it that any prince or monarch who possesses this invaluable gem will either face a downfall in their power or meet their demise.

Kohinoor and the downfall of empires and kings

The downfall of the Khilji, Tughlaq, and Mughal empires, the decline of the Durrani dynasty, and the departure of Ranjit Singh are often associated with the Kohinoor. Similarly, the East India Company, responsible for taking the Kohinoor to England, was on the brink of disintegration during the Revolt of 1857.

No male heir can wear the crown

Ever since the British discovered the curse of Kohinoor, it has been believed that no male heir to the kingdom has ever had the privilege of wearing it. Only women from the British Royal family have been fortunate enough to adorn this precious gem. Queen Victoria was the first to wear it as a brooch, and later it found its place in Queen Alexandra's crown.

The Royal Trust Collection claims that Queen Mother wore it at her 1937 coronation and Queen Elizabeth II wore it at her 1953 coronation. Queen consort Camilla decided not to wear it for her and King Charles' coronation ceremony in 2022 to avoid causing a controversy.

King Charles' cancer diagnosis, which came 17 months after he took the British throne, is now being connected to the Kohinoor curse, which may have led to his health problems.

Many people continue to believe the legends and beliefs around it to be real, and it continues to be one of the most famous diamonds in the world even centuries after it was discovered.

There are still demands and demonstrations against the UK, along with calls to return the Koh-i-noor to India. The diamond is still a crucial component of the British Crown jewels despite the disputes.

