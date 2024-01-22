Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Here's a list of all ceremonial events taking place after the Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the highly anticipated Ram Mandir consecration also known as Pran-Pratishtha, which marks a significant cultural and religious milestone. The consecration rites began on January 16 near the Saryu River, and the grand finale is set to take place on Monday afternoon during the auspicious 'Abhijeet Muhurta,' bringing the attention of millions both in person and via different media channels, as per ABP News.

The Pran Pratishtha event: A symbol of spiritual renewal

The heart of Ayodhya beats with spiritual passion as tens of thousands of devoted followers, politicians, business leaders, celebrities, and athletes gather to watch the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony. The event, which is scheduled to begin at 12:20 p.m., promises to be a spectacular moment of heavenly consecration, representing the Ram Mandir's spiritual regeneration.

The ancient city of Ayodhya is seeing an unprecedented turnout, with devotees arriving from all directions, resulting in jammed roads, overloaded trains, and fanatics walking. Approximately 7,000 dignitaries, including politicians, business tycoons, celebrities, and sports stars, have been invited to attend this historic occasion. The intensity is evident as chanting and dancing devotees create a lively scene by waving flags, honking horns, and beating drums in joyful celebration.

Cultural extravaganza: A tapestry of tradition

In conjunction with the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony, Ayodhya is organizing a cultural spectacle highlighting the rich tapestry of Indian tradition. From 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., the famous Devkinandan Thakur will captivate the audience with a performance of Shri Ram Katha. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., a cultural procession will travel through 100 locations throughout Ayodhya, comprising 1,500 artists performing traditional dances from various districts of the state as well as 200 performers from regional cultural groups.

As the sun sets on this historic day, Ayodhya will come to life with a variety of cultural activities that promise to excite the senses. The evening promises to be both spiritually and culturally rich, with a mesmerizing Ramleela show at Ramkatha Park, a soul-stirring hymns recital by the Watekar Sisters, and the lovely Bhajan Sandhya by Sharma Bandhu.

Illumination and grandeur: A visual feast

A spectacular projection show along Ram Ki Paidi from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by a laser display at the same spot from 7:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., will give a touch of visual grandeur to the festivities. From 7:45 p.m. to 7:55 p.m., Ram Ki Paidi will light up the night sky with an eco-friendly fireworks show that captures the essence of joy and celebration.

As the consecration ceremonies culminate in the 'Abhijeet Muhurta,' the Ram Mandir serves as both a monument to faith and a symbol of transcendent togetherness. The government's designation of a half-day holiday on January 22, followed by numerous states, emphasizes the national significance of this event.

Whether experienced in person or via television and internet platforms, the Ayodhya Ram Mandir celebrations promise to leave an everlasting impact on the hearts and minds of millions, resonating with the spirit of devotion, culture, and harmony.

