Did Australian cyclist Rohan Dennis murder wife Melissa Hoskins? Exploring the case as he gets charged for the crime

Two-time Olympic cyclist Melissa Hoskins succumbed to injuries caused after getting struck by a vehicle driven by her husband. The former Olympian and world champion died on December 31st at the Royal Adelaide Hospital. She was 32 years old. Her husband Rohan Dennis, also a cyclist, was arrested and charged for her death. He is required to appear at the Adelaide Magistrates Court on March 13. Here's what we know about the case so far.

Melissa Hoskins is no more, her husband, Rohan Dennis charged for her death

The South Australia police in a release revealed that the authorities were called to Avenel Gardens Road a little after 8 PM on Saturday, December 30.

The report further notes that a 32-year-old woman who suffered serious injuries died overnight at the Royal Adelaide Hospital. A 33-year-old man, known to the woman, was “arrested and charged with causing death by dangerous driving, driving without due care and endangering life.”

Slain Hoskins and her husband Rohan Dennis got married in 2018 and were raising two children together.

Dennis was granted bail but will appear before the magistrate court in March.

The international cycling community mourns the loss of its champion

Melissa Hoskins represented Australia in the 2012 London Olympics and the 2016 Rio Olympics. She announced her retirement from professional cycling in 2017. Here's how the global cycling community is mourning her loss.

The International Association for Women Cyclists took to its official Twitter account to pay tribute to Melissa.

“Shocked by the news of #MelissaHoskins’ death, we send our thoughts to those who love her, starting with her children, and were lucky enough to ride with her during an all too short life. We will miss you, Melissa,” it noted.

The Australian Olympic Committee while remembering Melissa’s loved one wrote, “Our condolences go to Melissa’s family, friends, and the cycling community at this extremely difficult time.”

Rohan Dennis, Melissa Hosikns’ husband and the defendant in the case is a big name in the cycling fraternity with two Olympic medals in 2012 and 2020 Olympics respectively.

