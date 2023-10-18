Dillon Danis makes stunning revelation around money made from Logan Paul fight; Details inside

In a world where social media influencers have entered the boxing ring, the attraction of a large paycheck appears to be an attractive temptation. The recent Prime Card event brought together the odd worlds of combat sports and social media, with former Bellator fighter Dillon Danis against online sensation Logan Paul. While the fight ended in turmoil and controversy, Dillon Danis did not go empty-handed, as he revealed in a recent interview with Piers Morgan, as reported by the Daily Mail.

Let's get into the specifics of Dillon Danis' shocking announcement regarding how much money he made from his fight with Logan Paul.

Dillon Danis opens up about money made from fight with Logan Paul

While the precise cash amount of Dillon Danis' bout purse was not made public, the guy himself did not hesitate to provide an estimate. When challenged by Piers Morgan, Danis revealed that he earned over a million dollars for taking part in the Prime Card event. This news astonished and puzzled many, especially considering Danis' initial entry into the boxing scene.

It's worth mentioning that Danis previously stated that he would be paid in cash for his participation in the bout, but Logan Paul was reported to be earning a portion of the pay-per-view (PPV) money. Given that the event established a record with around 1.3 million PPV purchases, it's reasonable to believe Logan Paul went away with a bigger share of the financial profit after the dust cleared.

The high-stakes bet

One especially intriguing component of Dillon Danis' disclosure was a high-stakes wager placed prior to the Logan Paul fight. According to the Daily Mail, Danis had agreed to give Logan Paul his whole event payout if he lost the fight. Piers Morgan's curiosity got the best of him, and he inquired about the potential sum at risk in the case of a defeat. In response, Danis eagerly revealed his seven-figure paycheck, which turned out to be his most significant single reward in his combat sports career.

This revelation emphasizes the enormous pressure and self-belief that fighters like Danis bring into the ring, where not only their pride but also their bank accounts are at stake.

The influencer boxing craze

Influencer boxing has swept over the combat sports landscape in recent years. It is no longer confined to seasoned sportsmen; instead, anybody with an enormous social media following may enter the ring and make a lot of money. These crossover events have crossed conventional barriers and drawn millions of fans, blurring the distinction between professional and amateur combatants.

Influencer boxing events have reimagined celebrity boxing as a phenomenon that blends entertainment and spectacle with significant financial incentives. Dillon Danis' million-dollar revelation only helps to support the perception that these events are more than just a sideshow for sportsmen and influencers to cash in on their celebrity and popularity.

