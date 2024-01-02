Top 6 celebrity New Year's Eve moments: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's kiss to Dua Lipa's India tour

2023 was eventful for Hollywood. From breakups, reconciliations, divorces, and proposals, not one moment went by that skipped our attention. A lot of them also went on strike; I mean, it's about time!

Perhaps that's why so many well-known celebrities, for their active social media presence, avoided the gram this New Year's Eve. For instance, it seems the Kardashian-Jenner family has decided to live in the present moment more often. Of course, there was also a slew of Instagram Stories featuring celebrities in stunning party attire and pyrotechnics.

Here’s a quick look at how your favorite celebrities welcomed the New Year:

1. Blake Lively

At 11:58 p.m., Taylor Swift's close friend Blake Lively decided to call it a night and get ready for bed after brushing her teeth. Lively posted a picture of her last look of 2023 on Instagram Stories. It featured an inside-out pink turtleneck, statement martini earrings, and a "smeared" fuchsia lip with glitter makeup by Pat McGrath.

Blake did not disappoint her fans by posting some of the most memorable and hilarious pictures to record her 2023, as did her ever-quirky beau Ryan Reynolds.

2. Dua Lipa

The Houdini singer decided to welcome the year by spending the holiday season in Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, with her family. She mesmerized all in a long black halter gown, with a cutaway that revealed a sliver of skin from her navel to her clavicle. However, the singer concluded the evening in a bathrobe after sipping five negronis. She bombed the gram while enjoying her stay in India, riding horses and enjoying Rajasthani dance.

3. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift watched the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on New Year's Eve, accompanied by her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. The 34-year-old pop sensation made heads turn in a letterman jacket that matched the one Kelce wore during his December 25 Christmas Day game, sending a strong message to the crowd.

A viral fan-made video claims that the two were seen kissing at midnight later that evening. Swift appears to be wearing a Midnight-inspired hairpiece and a shimmering silver minidress in the video. How appropriate! We wouldn't be shocked if this was her best New Year's Eve since 2011.

4. Sofia Vergara

Sofia Vergara did enjoy 2023 despite going through a divorce with her now ex-husband Joe Manganiello. She also had an almost complete reunion with her Modern Family cast and enjoyed several vacations in Italy. While the actress celebrated the last New Year's Eve with her ex-husband Joe, she rang the eve this time with her friends and family enjoying dinner together.

5. Sabrina Carpenter

2023 was an extremely successful year for Sabrina. From producing back-to-back albums and headlining Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, she was the talk of the town. Her latest holiday season release, A Nonsense Christmas, was her way to thank her fans for a fantastic year.

On New Year's Eve, Carpenter joined Tyla, Megan Thee Stallion, and other big names on the New Year's Rocking Eve stage. She performed a mashup of her two songs, Nonsense and Feather.

6. Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney was the only Kardashian-Jenner family member to post real-time NYE material after supporting her husband, Travis Barker, during a marathon in Santa Monica, California. And even then, she just posted videos of some incredibly gorgeous dinner table settings on Instagram Stories.

