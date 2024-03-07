A juicy McDonald's hamburger is a common go-to lunch for many folks who are attempting to stay within their monthly budget. One TikTok user claims that because of its skyrocketing prices, the fast food business McDonald's should now be regarded as one of America's most 'luxury' restaurants.

Customer slams McDonalds' rising prices

TikTok user Freddie Smith brought this to light in his viral video regarding the price hikes at McDonald's, where hash browns now cost $3 per. Smith sees it as the sign of a larger economic shift rather than just being about the cost of a Big Mac.

Orlando native Freddie furiously said in his TikTok, which has received over three million views, "You know s**t's messed up when McDonald's is becoming a luxury in this country."

Smith was motivated to create the video after seeing an article on CNN about customers of McDonald's protesting price hikes. According to CNN, Chris Kempczinski, the CEO of McDonald's, the company witnessed a decline in the number of customers earning $45,000 annually in the final quarter of 2023. He acknowledged that McDonald's price increase of 10% that year is the reason for this, which supported Smith's assertion.

Smith has made many videos in the past detailing the rise in costs associated with basic needs, such as food and rent. In the meantime, a large number of young people continue to live at home or receive parental support—not because they choose to, but rather because they believe they have no other option. McDonald's appears to be planning to add this to the long list of things they might not be able to afford.

A McDonald's customer went viral in January when he posted a picture of a receipt from a Connecticut location where he spent $7 for an Egg McMuffin and displayed a $5.69 hash brown on the menu, criticizing the fast food giant for its "outrageous pricing."

The Economist's Big Mac Index states that since 1996, the cost of the iconic McDonald's item has increased by 125 percent. It has increased by 6% just in the past two years. In February, McDonald's announced that by raising the price of McMuffins, Big Macs, McNuggests, and fries, they were able to increase profits by 7%.

