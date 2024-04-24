NASA Prepares for Historic Boeing Crew Flight Test To International Space Station; KNOW More

NASA is preparing for a riveting event. On May 6, 2024, at 10:34 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), the agency will have a blast-off from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida to the International Space Station (ISS) of the Boeing Crew Flight Test. NASA is hosting two media opportunities on April 25, 2024, to set the stage for this momentous occasion.

Crew arrival media event

A special media event with crew arrival will take place on Thursday, April 25 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center located in Florida and start from 1:00 PM EDT.

Those present at this momentous gathering include Jenn Kunz who is the Associate Director of Kennedy as well as Dana Hutcherson who is Deputy Program Manager of the Commercial Crew Program at NASA together with Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, both astronauts representing the American space agency that are stars of their upcoming mission.

The event will be broadcast live on different platforms including but not limited to NASA+, NASA Television, YouTube, and the official website of NASA where it can be accessed. Regrettably, only members of the press that come physically will be able to ask questions.

Flight test readiness review media teleconference

Later in the day, at 6 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT), there will be a Flight Test Readiness Review media teleconference organized by NASA.

It will feature high-ranking officials like Jim Free who is an associate administrator at NASA or Steve Stich serving as Commercial Crew Program Manager also within the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. They would be attended by other delegates from Boeing which produced Starliner spacecraft.

Media can join it using phones, provided you want to know the dial-in number and passcode details for this teleconferencing then reach out to the Kennedy newsroom before 4 PM on April 25, 2024.

Commercial crew program

This marks a significant milestone for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program. Through partnerships with private American companies, NASA is aiming to have safe, reliable, and cost-efficient transportation to and from the ISS.

This not only brings more opportunities for science and business in space but also it augments accessing low Earth orbit along with the International Space Station or ISS.

Besides serving as an invaluable test-bed for future missions including those bound for Moon and Mars at some point henceforth, it provides other benefits.

As the countdown begins towards the Boeing Crew Flight Test, NASA expects everyone worldwide to be part of this memorable event that will go down in history.

