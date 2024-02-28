The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued an important alert to FASTag users to update their KYC (Know Your Customer) information by February 29, 2024, or risk having their account deleted or blacklisted.

NHAI issues deadline to update KYC before February 29

The NHAI has introduced the "One Vehicle, One FASTag" effort to dissuade users from using a single FASTag for several cars or assigning many FASTags to a single vehicle. The NHAI has advised users to update their FASTag before the February 29, 2024 deadline.



The NHAI stressed the necessity of timely KYC updates to provide seamless toll payment experiences on national highways, highlighting the need for compliance before the deadline.

What happens if you do not update your KYC before the deadline?

If you do not update your FASTag KYC information by February 29, your bank may deactivate or even blacklist your account, making it unusable at toll plazas. This could cause unnecessary delays and annoyance throughout your trip.

Steps to Update Your FASTag KYC:

Visit the IHMCL customer portal at https://fastag.ihmcl.com.

Log in. For verification, enter your registered mobile number and password, or an OTP.

Access your profile. Select "My Profile" from the dashboard menu's left side.

Check your KYC status. Your profile page will show your KYC status and other information you provided during registration.

Update your KYC (if necessary): Follow the website's instructions to finish the KYC process.

NHAI stated earlier this month that the goal is to discourage the usage of a single FASTag for many cars or the linkage of multiple FASTags to a certain vehicle.

NHAI further stated that it urges FASTag users to complete the 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process for their most recent FASTag by upgrading KYC according to RBI requirements. FASTag has changed the country's electronic toll collection system, with a penetration rate of over 98 percent and over eight crore customers.

