Police Officer Reunites With Woman He Saved From Burning Car Decades Ago; Here’s What We Know So Far

A touching tale of reunion as now a retired cop saved a woman from burning in a car crash in 1997. Tears roll down when they meet again with waves of gratitude after 27 years.

By Shovan Roy
Published on Mar 08, 2024  |  11:29 PM IST |  328
Rebecca Anderson and Daniel Mena
Rebecca Anderson and Daniel Mena meets after 27 years (PC: Getty Images)
Key Highlight
  • Daniel Mena rescued Rebecca Anderson from a burning car in 1997
  • Mena tracked down Anderson to reunite after nearly three decades

In a heartwarming reunion, a man who rescued a girl from a fiery car crash in Southern California 27 years ago finally met her again.

Rebecca Anderson and her mother, Linda Wageman, were on a routine drive through North Hills when tragedy struck on October 14, 1997. Their vehicle was hit by a car trying to evade police, causing it to burst into flames. While Anderson survived, sadly, her mother did not.

The unlikely savior

Daniel Mena, a police officer at the time, witnessed the horrifying crash. Without hesitation, he sprang into action. Mena pulled Anderson from the burning wreckage and sought refuge in a nearby liquor store. Despite his best efforts, he couldn't save Wageman due to the intense heat.

Rebecca Anderson and Daniel Mena (PC: Youtube)

A long-awaited reunion

For nearly three decades, Anderson hadn't seen or heard from the man who saved her life. It wasn't until recently that Mena, now retired, decided to reach out. He tracked down Anderson's address and sent her a heartfelt letter, revealing himself as her rescuer.

Their long-overdue reunion was filled with tears and gratitude. Moving by Mena's bravery, Anderson struggled to find the words to express her thanks. "I don't know how else to thank you," she said tearfully.

Anderson wore a special yellow t-shirt to the meeting, commemorating the date of the crash and honoring Mena as her guardian angel. She expressed her desire to create a similar shirt for Mena, a symbol of their enduring connection.

Police Officer Reunites With Woman He Saved From Burning Car (PC: Youtube)

A promise of future meetings

Both Anderson and Mena expressed their intention to stay in touch and meet again in the future. Their bond, forged in a moment of crisis, serves as a testament to the power of human kindness and the lasting impact of heroic acts.

In a world often marred by tragedy, the reunion of Rebecca Anderson and Daniel Mena reminds us that even in our darkest moments, there are beacons of hope – individuals who selflessly risk their own safety to save others. Their story serves as a poignant reminder to cherish every moment and to never underestimate the power of compassion.

FAQ

How did Daniel Mena find Rebecca Anderson after all these years?
Mena tracked down Anderson's address and sent her a heartfelt letter revealing himself as her rescuer.
What did Rebecca Anderson wear to the reunion?
Anderson wore a special yellow t-shirt commemorating the date of the crash, honoring Mena as her guardian angel.
