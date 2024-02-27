Who is Sam Wheeler? Everything to know about new Executive Director of Writers Guild of America East

Explore the transformative journey of Sam Wheeler, from seasoned labor advocate to visionary leader, as he takes the reins as Executive Director of the Writers Guild of America East.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on Feb 27, 2024  |  08:08 PM IST |  2.6K
(Image Courtesy: WGAE)
Image Courtesy: WGAE
Key Highlight
  • Sam Wheeler has negotiated for workers at top institutions like the Metropolitan Opera
  • Wheeler's leadership promises a future of strong advocacy and fairness for WGAE members

In a significant move for the Writers Guild of America East (WGAE), Sam Wheeler has been named the new Executive Director, succeeding Lowell Peterson as per Writers Guild of America, East. Wheeler's appointment comes after a months-long search, indicating the union's dedication to finding the right fit for this critical role. 

A background in labor law and union representation 

Wheeler brings extensive experience to his new position. Prior to joining WGAE, he was the National Executive Director of the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) since 2022. During his tenure at AGMA, he oversaw negotiations for employees at a number of prestigious institutions, including the Metropolitan Opera and the American Ballet Theatre. 

Wheeler's strategic vision and reputation for close collaboration with members and staff stood out during the selection process. Lisa Takeuchi Cullen, President of the WGAE, expressed confidence in Wheeler's ability to lead difficult negotiations and diligently enforce collective bargaining agreements.  

Wheeler stated, “I am honored to join the WGAE as Executive Director. I want to thank President Cullen, the Officers, and the Council for placing their trust in me. WGAE members have built a dynamic, member-led, fighting union and I am thrilled to be part of the work ahead.” Emphasizing his desire to contribute to the union's ongoing work. 

A history of advocacy and legal expertise 

Before joining AGMA, Wheeler worked as a labor lawyer at Cohen, Weiss, and Simon LLP, where he represented private and public sector unions in negotiations, litigation, and administrative proceedings. His previous experience includes working in the Office of the General Counsel for prominent organizations such as the National Education Association and the United Steelworkers. 

Sam Wheeler's appointment as Executive Director of WGAE comes at a critical time for the industry, as it is experiencing contraction and uncertainty. With a background in labor law, a track record of successful negotiations, and a commitment to member-driven unionism, Wheeler is well-positioned to lead the Writers Guild of America East into a new era of advocacy and representation. 

Under his leadership, the union looks forward to addressing the challenges ahead while continuing to serve the diverse interests of its 7,500 members. 

ALSO READ: Who is Mychal Threets? Everything about the viral librarian as he plans to step away from work due to mental health reasons

